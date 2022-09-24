New Trailer For Hellraiser Reboot Gives Off Chilling Vibes

The first trailer for the upcoming retelling of the classic horror story Hellraiser has dropped. It gives us a great look at the direction this version of the story will be going, and so far it seems to be living up to the series’ legacy.



Official Synopsis:



A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

The film is being directed by David Bruckner (known for films such as The Signal, V/H/S and The Night House) and is based on the novel The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker (who also wrote and directed the first Hellraiser film in 1987).



The film will attempt to stick closer to the original 1986 novel. One of the most notable differences between the 1987 film and this version is that the main villain Pinhead takes on the form of a woman. This was in the original book but was changed for the film with actor Doug Bradley taking on the role.







In this version actress Jamie Clayton plays the terrifying tormentor. Odessa A’zion will play Riley with actors Brandon Flynn, Goran Višnjić, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo and Hiam Abbass all as undisclosed roles.



We get a loot at the additional cenobites, including the classic chatterer, in addition to some new looking ones like one missing their lower jaw. We also get a look at the cenobites’ dimension with a lot of dark hallways and gothic architecture while Pinhead’s dark voice is narrating the further we go on. It gives you a claustrophobic feeling.



The film is set to release exclusively on Hulu on October 7th, just in time for the Halloween season.



Are you looking forward to seeing the Hellraiser reboot this coming Halloween?