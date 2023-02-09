New Trailer For Disney Illusion Island Released Via Nintendo Direct







Announced last year at the D23 Expo we now have a gameplay trailer for the upcoming Disney Illusion Island video game via the latest Nintendo Direct. The game stars Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy and is a 2D action platform game with two-player co-op functionality with an art style that resembles the recent Mickey Mouse shorts.

Various gameplay features include swigging, swimming and wall jumping in various platform challenges across a number of different levels. Some might see the game as similar to the popular Cuphead game in its presentation.







An official synopsis for the story reads “Join Mickey & Friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth, on a quest to recover three magical books and its little furry inhabitants, the Hokuns!“







The game is being developed by Dala Digital and published by Disney Interacting. Luigi Priore, VP, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Games had this to say:



“We’re thrilled to work with developer Dlala Studios as they expand upon the Mickey and Friends world with a new and original storyline, engaging gameplay and delightful hand drawn art style.“







This game does appear to be a revival of the classic Mickey Mouse Illusion games from the 16-bit era. The series consisted of Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse in 1990, World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in 1992, Land of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse in 1993 and Legend of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse in 1995. Castle of Illusion revived a remake in 2013.



Honestly it would have been a good idea if they re-released this series all in one package similar to the Disney Afternoon Collection to promote this upcoming release.



The game is set to re-release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 28th, 2023 with a $39.99 price tag. It is currently available for pre-order on Nintendo’s website.



Will you be picking up this 2D action experience?



Source: IGN