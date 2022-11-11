New Theming for Tarzan’s Treehouse

Earlier today, Disney announced the new theming for the former attraction, Tarzan’s Treehouse. The attraction, located near Pirates of the Caribbean, will be renamed the Adventureland Treehouse. The attraction will harken back to its origins of the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse theming with rooms for different family members. The rethemed Adventureland Treehouse is slated to open in 2023. A date will be released via the Disney Parks Blog when Imagineers are done with their work on the Adventureland Treehouse.

Disney’s press release said the rooms are to be designed as, “mother’s music den, the young sons’ nature room, the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft, the father’s art studio, and an ingenious kitchen and dining room.”

The Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse opened in 1962 as a walkthrough attraction to marvel fans of the Disney movie, Swiss Family Robinson. However, in 1999, the Disneyland Resort rethemed the attraction after the animated film, Tarzan, naming it Tarzan’s Treehouse. Tarzan’s Treehouse stood until the COVID19 Pandemic closed the Disneyland Resort, and then the attraction was listed for refurbishment.

We had previously reported on this refurbishment, however, it has been made official today via Disney Parks Blog.

Disney Parks Blog stated: “The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs.”

The Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse still stands in Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom at The Walt Disney World Resort. Guests must be able to manage 116 stairs to experience the whole treehouse and see the views of Adventureland and the Jungle Cruise from the top.

Rumors abounded about this refurbishment including talks about making the treehouse themed after the hit animated movie, Encanto.

Are you excited about the Adventureland Treehouse? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Disney Parks Blog and KTLA