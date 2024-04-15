New Star Wars Tatooine Starbucks Bottle, Spirit Jersey, Loungelfy Mini Backpack and Ears Now Available







Disney has a new line for Star Wars day on the Disney Store. There are four new items featuring the “Sands of Tatooine,” including a Spirit Jersey, a set of mouse ears, a Loungefly mini backpack, and a Starbucks Tumbler/Water Bottle.

Let’s take a look!

“The desert planet of Tatooine scorches beneath the intense heat of its two suns on this Star Wars stainless steel water bottle from Starbucks®. You’d be thankful to have some liquid refreshment from this cool dispenser were you ever to find yourself enduring the shimmering heat of Anakin and Luke Skywalker’s homeworld.

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Stainless steel

8 2/3” H x 2 1/3” W x 2 3/4” D

Holds 16 oz.“

Sizes XS-XXL available.

“Tatooine’s two suns shine above the desert planet’s iconic landscape in the dramatic design of this Spirit Jersey. The scene is pictured on the front while the back shoulders are emblazoned with ”Star Wars” in puff ink lettering.”

“The two suns of Tatooine shine down on the desert planet in the dramatic design of this mini backpack from Loungefly. The silhouetted landscape and suns are embroidered on the front of this simulated leather Star Wars bag whose coloring captures the scorching climate of Luke Skywalker’s hometurf.”

“The two suns of Tatooine shine above the desert planet on this ear headband from Loungefly. The padded pair of simulated leather ears picture the iconic Star Wars scene while the coordinating velour bow adds a soft accent to the stark setting.”

The backpack can also hold the ears.

These items are available on the Disneystore.com. Perfect for May the 4th!

