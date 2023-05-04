New Star Wars nuiMOs Yoda and Fashions For May the 4th







It’s May the 4th and Shop Disney has just released some new ‘Star Wars’ nuiMOs items including a Yoda plush and ‘Star Wars’ themed fashions!

Let’s take a look!

“Stylish will be your Yoda Disney nuiMOs Plush when you dress him up in the large collection of Disney nuiMOs outfits available. And while the Star Wars character dons a familiar look, which includes his iconic hooded coat, imagine how much fun it will be to give the Jedi Master a fashion makeover.

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Detailed with tufts of hair

Includes detachable hooded coat

Poseable

Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush

Heads can turn“

“Your aspiring rebel Disney nuiMOs Plush can imagine themselves as the legendary Star Wars smuggler when they’re dressed in this outfit inspired by Han Solo. The two-piece set includes a top with a faux undershirt plus denim pants with screen art belt. Your favorite plush will be flying high with their new pilot look.

Han Solo inspired Disney nuiMOs outfit

Two-piece set includes top and pants

Black vest with red embroidered detailing and cadet collar

Brown faux undershirt

Denim pants with screen art belt“

“Your always fashionable Disney nuiMOs Plush will look out of this world when they’re dressed in this outfit inspired by Princess Leia. The two-piece set includes a cream top with attached skirt while the brown earmuffs bear a striking resemblance to the Star Wars heroine’s iconic hairdo. Your favorite plush has never looked more regal.

Princess Leia Organa inspired Disney nuiMOs outfit

Two-piece set includes dress and earmuffs

Dress features cream twill top with long raglan sleeves and cadet collar

Taupe skirt with inverted pleats and embroidered ”belt”

Brown fuzzy earmuffs with headband“

“Your always fashionable Disney nuiMOs Plush can adopt a little Star Wars chic when they’re dressed in this outfit inspired by an Imperial Stormtrooper. Based on the iconic white uniform, this two-piece set includes a simulated leather jacket with the Galactic Empire symbol on the back and white pants with black trim. Your favorite plush will attract an army of admirers.

Imperial Stormtrooper inspired Disney nuiMOs outfit

Two-piece set includes jacket and pants

White simulated leather jacket with black zip and black embroidered faux pockets

Back features black screen art Galactic Empire symbol

White twill pants with black trim“

“Now your fashion-conscious Disney nuiMOs plush can imagine themselves as their favorite hero or villain from the Star Wars saga with this Disney nuiMOs Plush Lightsaber Accessory set. The three-piece set includes three Lightsabers with red, blue and green ”blades” so they can recreate iconic scenes from a galaxy far, far away.

Set includes three Lightsabers

Lightsabers feature translucent red, green and blue ”blades”

Lightsabers feature handles that fit in the hand of a Disney nuiMOs plush*

Inspired by the Star Wars saga“

These are available now on Shop Disney and in the parks!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!