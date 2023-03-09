New Star Wars ‘Mando Mania’ Highlights

In honor of the third season of The Mandalorian, which premiered last week on Disney+, Star Wars has launched “Mando Mania” – a limited series of weekly reveals of new Mandalorian merchandise.
Every Tuesday, fans can look at StarWars.com/MandoMania at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT for new Mando apparel, accessories, toys, games, books, and more from retailers such as shopDisney, LEGO, Funko, and others.
Here are some of the current highlights:
Her Universe Star Wars The Mandalorian Faces Mom Jeans – $54.90
STAR WARS™ THE MANDALORIAN™ “A REAL MANDALORIAN HERO” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt – $70
I’m With Mando (Season 3) Rock Em’ Socks – $19.99
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baseball Cap for Adults – $29.99
Star Wars™ The Mandalorian™ & Grogu™ Studs – $48
These earrings come in gold, rose gold, and silver.
The Mandalorian and Grogu Enso Rings – $44.99
Star Wars X RockLove Grogu Crystal Necklace – $90
Logitech G A30 Wireless Headset The Mandalorian Edition – $249
The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter™ Microfighter – $15.99 (Available for Pre-Order)
Funko POP! Grogu with Armor – $12
Jefferson Star Wars™ Print Child by Native Shoes – $48
Joffrey’s STAR WARS™ The Mandalorian™ – Precious Cargo Blend – $12.99
Star Wars Grogu Armor Shirt 8-Inch Plush – $14.99 (Available for Pre-Order)
Which are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below!
Sources: Disney Parks Blog, StarWars.com
