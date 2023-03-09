New Star Wars ‘Mando Mania’ Highlights







In honor of the third season of The Mandalorian, which premiered last week on Disney+, Star Wars has launched “Mando Mania” – a limited series of weekly reveals of new Mandalorian merchandise.

Every Tuesday, fans can look at StarWars.com/MandoMania at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT for new Mando apparel, accessories, toys, games, books, and more from retailers such as shopDisney, LEGO, Funko, and others.

Here are some of the current highlights:

Sources: Disney Parks Blog, StarWars.com