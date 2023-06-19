New Star Wars Loungefly Stitch Shoppe Pieces Are Coming Soon!







Do you choose the Light Side or the Dark Side? Loungefly Stitch Shoppe has a new shirt, shirt and bag coming that allows you to choose both. These pieces are coming soon.

Let’s take a look!

This piece will be offered in sizes Small – 4XL.

“Why should one path of the force have all the fun? With the Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Dark Side Vs. Light Side Double-Sided Heather Skirt, you can change up your look – and your alliance – on a whim. This fully reversible skirt uses scuba mesh fabric to give a vintage comic book style to its design. On one side, Luke Skywalker™ holds a lightsaber as he joins Princess Leia™, Han Solo™, Chewbacca™, C-3PO™, and R2-D2™. On the other, Darth Vader™ appears with a legion of Stormtroopers™, walkers, and TIE fighters™ near the Death Star™. Whether you’re feeling like a Jedi master or want to embrace your inner baddie, this fashionable piece will have you turning heads across the galaxy.

This vibrant skirt is made of scuba mesh fabric (100% polyester) and hits just at the knee on most. The Heather style skirt features a side zipper with an elastic waistband for comfort. This versatile item can be easily paired with tees, blouses, sweaters, and more to dress it up or down.

Each skirt also comes with an enamel pin featuring light side and dark side motifs, which is approximately 1.5 inches tall. This pin is only available with this Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

This piece will be available in sizes S – 4XL

“We’ve got a bad good feeling about this! A galaxy far, far away takes a fashionable twist with the Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Star Wars™ Space Logo Ariana Top. This retro design features the Star Wars logo printed in the center while iconic images from the series appear nearby. Red, blue, and yellow highlights give a trendy throwback look inspired by vintage comic books of eras past. Made with super soft jersey material, this trendy short sleeve shirt is a star for any wardrobe.

This Ariana style top is made of stretch jersey (88% cotton/12% Spandex) and features a screen-printed design on the center front. This versatile piece can easily be paired with a variety of tops and bottoms to dress it up or down.

Each top also comes with an enamel pin featuring light side and dark side motifs, which is approximately 1.5 inches tall. This pin is only available with this Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

I love this bag, and the logo glows in the dark!

The bag measures 10.25”W x 7”H x 4.5”D.

“This reversible bag features vintage comic book-style artwork on either side, giving a trendy twist to a retro design.

On one side, Luke Skywalker™ holds a lightsaber as he joins Princess Leia™, Han Solo™, Chewbacca™, C-3PO™, and R2-D2™. On the other, Darth Vader™ faces off against the Millennium Falcon™. Turn down the lights to activate the glow-in-the-dark details on the titles of each cover and lift the panels to reveal coordinating comic book images underneath. On the sides of the bag, LED lightsabers illuminate your next steps. Whether you’re feeling like a Jedi master or want to embrace your inner baddie, this fashionable piece will have you turning heads across the galaxy.

The Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Dark Side Vs. Light Side Comic Book Light Up Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder strap, handle, and gunmetal-colored hardware. Additional features include glow-in-the-dark and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining.

Each bag also comes with an enamel pin featuring light side and dark side motifs, which is approximately 1.5 inches tall. This pin is only available with this Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly collection!”

I may be buying this collection. The skirt at least.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!