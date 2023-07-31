New Star Wars LEGO Sets Will Be Releasing Soon Including Ahsoka and Yavin Base Sets







Star Wars and LEGO fans, I have some good news for you! There are several new sets coming out on August 1st and September 1st, including sets based on the upcoming Disney+ ‘Ahsoka’ series and classic Star Wars films! You can pre-order some of these sets now!

Side note, if you have the Honey shopping app, discounts were appearing when I was researching this article. If not you can join Honey (for free) or learn more about it via this referral link. I was surprised the deals were popping up and wanted to let those with Honey know they can save money on these pre-orders!

Let’s take a look!

“Relive memorable Star Wars: A New Hope moments with this LEGO® brick-built Yavin 4 Rebel Base (75365) for ages 8+. It features a detailed command room, pilot briefing room, medal ceremony stage, 2 rotating stud shooters, a buildable tree with an elevating watchtower, a Y-wing with 2 spring-loaded shooters, plus a service cart. Bring classic scenes to life with 12 LEGO Star Wars™ characters, including a new-for-August-2023 Garven Dreis (Red Leader) LEGO minifigure and an R2-BHD LEGO droid figure, plus signature weapons and accessories such as medals to present to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.”

“Kids can explore a galaxy far, far away with 2 popular Star Wars™ characters and this detailed LEGO® brick-built model of Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter (75360). It features an opening cockpit for the Master Yoda LEGO minifigure, space for the R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings for flight and landing.”

“Kids can recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes and play out their own thrilling missions with the 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Battle Pack (75359). It includes 4 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – a new-for-August-2023 Clone Captain Vaughn LEGO minifigure with a special helmet and 3 332nd Clone Troopers, plus a blaster rifle, 3 blasters and 2 jetpack accessory elements to inspire imaginative play. A great gift idea for Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans aged 6 and up, this buildable toy playset also features a Clone Infantry Support Speeder vehicle with 2 stud shooters and seats for 2 LEGO minifigures, plus a stud-shooting laser cannon.”

Three LEGO Mech Sets featuring Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Stormtroopers will also release.

Pre-order Now for Release on September 1st:

“Kids can play out Star Wars: Ahsoka adventures at home with this superbly detailed LEGO® brick-built recreation of Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362). This buildable starship model features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit, landing gear that’s easily retracted for flight mode, 2 stud shooters and 2 storage compartments for tools and weapons. A fantastic gift idea for kids aged 9 and up, this action-packed set also includes new-for-September 2023 Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang and Marrok LEGO minifigures, plus lightsabers, blasters and more to inspire creative play.”

“Get ready for a thrilling galactic chase with this LEGO® Star Wars™ New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter (75364) building set for ages 9 and up. It features 2 authentically detailed brick-built models of starships from Star Wars: Ahsoka, 4 LEGO minifigures of popular characters and a New Republic Astromech Droid for creative play. Each starship has an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and space to store weapons. The E-wing starfighter additionally features a space behind the cockpit for Captain Porter’s droid, plus retractable landing gear.”

“Fans can play out memorable Star Wars: Ahsoka scenes with these LEGO® brick versions of Ghost & Phantom II (75357) starships. The buildable Ghost model features 2 lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable front section, and a cabin with 2 opening hatches, a detachable turret with a cannon (non-shooting) and space for a LEGO minifigure. The Phantom II shuttle has an opening minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment. There are also 5 Star Wars™ characters, including a General Hera Syndulla LEGO minifigure and a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure.”

“Bring festive joy to kids every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2023 LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar (75366). It’s packed with collectible characters, mini build toys and accessories to play out Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch stories and to combine with other LEGO Star Wars sets.

Seasonal fun

The set features 8 LEGO® Star Wars™ characters, including Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and a Pit Droid in holiday outfits, a Gonk Droid dressed as a reindeer and Omega with a sled. A cool holiday gift idea for Star Wars fans aged 6 and up, the calendar also contains 15 mini builds, such as The Justifier, a STAP speeder, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, Clone Command Center and an Ewok village to inspire imaginative play.”

“Mark the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by creating a fitting tribute to a legendary Wookiee with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Chewbacca (75371) build-and-display figure. Channel your creative Force to recreate his hairy body in LEGO style and build his bandolier and giant bowcaster. This impressive buildable LEGO figure stands over 18 in. (46 cm) tall and has a built-in display stand. The set also includes a plaque with information about the character, plus a Chewbacca LEGO minifigure with a stud-shooting bowcaster.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!