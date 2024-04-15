Search
New 'Star Wars' Fortnite Content? And 'Outlaws' Has a $110 Jabba Mission?!

Published on

By Mike Phalin
More video game leaks have made their way to Twitter. We learned about the X-MEN ’97 DLC for Rocket League earlier this month. This time, we’ve learned that Fortnite is looking to expand its already sweet lineup of Star Wars skins and items!

Disney’s new stake in Epic Games will hopefully mean more frequent additions to the popular battle royale title. If the leaks from HYPEX are to be believed, those add-ons are right around the corner!

The cantina tune from A New Hope may be added just in time for May 4th! In addition, a new Leia Orana skin and Force abilities may be coming. Based on the trailer above, these items appear as part of Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite.

In other news, Ubisoft is doing what it does best: draining gamers’ wallets by locking content behind paywalls. This time, it’s not just skins, XP, or weapons. According to ComicBook.com, Ubisoft is withholding single-player content at this time!

Star Wars: Outlaws will feature a mission called Jabba’s Gambit, but it will only be available if you pay for the $109.99 or $129.99 versions of the upcoming game. F’ that noise, man!

Knowing Ubisoft, the single-player mission will probably be available via the in-game storefront, as we see with all the company’s other games. However, this is still a bit scummy. Since this is the publisher’s first major Star Wars title, hiding content like this behind a paywall will leave a horrible taste in fans’ mouths.

Of course, the high price tag will probably force more people to sign up for Ubi’s monthly subscription service, Ubisoft+. I’ve read that Star Wars: Outlaws will be available on the service if you subscribe to the $17.99/month Premium plan.

Will that include everything the whales are getting? Possibly, but I would not put it past Disney/Lucasfilm/Ubisoft to do something that further tarnishes their collective reputation. 

[Source: Twitter]

[Source: Comicbook.com]


