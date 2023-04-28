New Speculation Map Appears For Halloween Horror Nights HHN 32







Halloween is quickly approaching, even though summer hasn’t even started yet. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood is a big deal, and people have begun to put out the HHN 32 speculation maps. That being said, it’s mostly just guessing at this point. However, Chucky has indeed been confirmed.

These come from @HHNightmares on Twitter.

🚨The Original “Retro” Speculation Maps v2.0 🚨 You’ve waited long enough, here is what we have as of this MINUTE! Right, or wrong, it’s SPECULATION! Based off rumors, spec and discussion. We stress that, period! It’s for fun, enjoy them! #HHN #HHN32 #HHN2023 #HHNForever pic.twitter.com/cZVt6R2Fj2 — Horror Night Nightmares (@HNNightmares) April 27, 2023

There are two versions given. This is version 1.

This map is version 2.

I hope the Demon Slayer rumor is true, but many say it’s just code for something else. That would be a lost opportunity as the show is incredibly popular in the United States and overseas. It might be too much to hope for!

However, Univeral Japan does have Demon Slayer coming, so it could be possible? Who knows?

Last of Us makes sense, given the game’s popularity and the show.

Again, other than Chucky, we don’t know at this point.

It’s always fun to guess and think of the possibilities, though.

What do you think? Which potential house are you hoping is real?

