New Sleeping Beauty Dooney and Bourke 65th Anniversary Pieces Now Available







Shop Disney has the new Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke pieces available. There is a tote (update it is sold out), a

Let’s Take a Look!

(Update…this one sold out fast!)

This bag measures 10” H x 12” W x 3 1/2” D with a handle drop of approximately 10 1/2” L.

“Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece Sleeping Beauty with all your dreams tucked away in this Dooney & Bourke tote. Carry along Princess Aurora–in her guise as Briar Rose–and her forest friends on this enchanting coated cotton and leather trimmed bag.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

Includes Princess Aurora as Briar Rose, owl, birds, and rabbit

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather handles

Solid lining

Feet

Goldtone hardware

Detachable rose leather tag with ”Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary” embossed on back“

This bag measures 10 1/2” H x 10 1/2” W x 4” D with a strap drop of up to approx. 26” L.

“Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece Sleeping Beauty with all your dreams tucked away in this Dooney & Bourke crossbody. Carry along Princess Aurora–in her guise as Briar Rose–and her forest friends on this enchanting coated cotton and leather trimmed bag.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

Allover pattern includes Princess Aurora as Briar Rose, owl, birds and rabbit, plus roses

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Front zip pocket with braided leather pull

Adjustable leather crossbody strap with buckle

Solid lining

Feet

Goldtone hardware

Detachable rose leather tag with ”Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary” embossed on back

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed leather label inside

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front

Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty (1959)“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap of 7” L.

“Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece Sleeping Beauty with your cash and cards safely tucked away in this Dooney & Bourke wallet. Carry along Princess Aurora–in her guise as Briar Rose–and her forest friends on this enchanting coated cotton and leather trimmed purse that features a detachable wrist strap for added convenience.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

Allover pattern includes Princess Aurora as Briar Rose, owl, birds and rabbit, plus roses

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Solid lining

Goldtone hardware

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed leather label inside

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front

Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty (1959)”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!