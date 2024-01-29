New Sleeping Beauty Dooney and Bourke 65th Anniversary Pieces Now Available

Shop Disney has the new Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke pieces available. There is a tote (update it is sold out), a
Let’s Take a Look!
Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag -$298.00
(Update…this one sold out fast!)
This bag measures 10” H x 12” W x 3 1/2” D with a handle drop of approximately 10 1/2” L.
“Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece Sleeping Beauty with all your dreams tucked away in this Dooney & Bourke tote. Carry along Princess Aurora–in her guise as Briar Rose–and her forest friends on this enchanting coated cotton and leather trimmed bag.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- Includes Princess Aurora as Briar Rose, owl, birds, and rabbit
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather handles
- Solid lining
- Feet
- Goldtone hardware
- Detachable rose leather tag with ”Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary” embossed on back“
Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag -$248.00
This bag measures 10 1/2” H x 10 1/2” W x 4” D with a strap drop of up to approx. 26” L.
“Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece Sleeping Beauty with all your dreams tucked away in this Dooney & Bourke crossbody. Carry along Princess Aurora–in her guise as Briar Rose–and her forest friends on this enchanting coated cotton and leather trimmed bag.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- Allover pattern includes Princess Aurora as Briar Rose, owl, birds and rabbit, plus roses
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with braided leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Front zip pocket with braided leather pull
- Adjustable leather crossbody strap with buckle
- Solid lining
- Feet
- Goldtone hardware
- Detachable rose leather tag with ”Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary” embossed on back
- ”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed leather label inside
- ”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front
- Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty (1959)“
Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap of 7” L.
“Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece Sleeping Beauty with your cash and cards safely tucked away in this Dooney & Bourke wallet. Carry along Princess Aurora–in her guise as Briar Rose–and her forest friends on this enchanting coated cotton and leather trimmed purse that features a detachable wrist strap for added convenience.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- Allover pattern includes Princess Aurora as Briar Rose, owl, birds and rabbit, plus roses
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with braided leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Solid lining
- Goldtone hardware
- ”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed leather label inside
- ”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front
- Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty (1959)”
