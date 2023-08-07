New Skeleton Dance Halloween Home Merchandise Now Available

If you grew up watching shorts on the Disney Channel or Disney’s Halloween/ Halloween Treat, you know about the Silly Symphonies “TheSkelton Dance” short. Disney recently restored it and added it to Disney+ too. Now Shop Disney is carrying adorable new “The Skeleton Dance” merchandise.
The pricing on some items seems very high, which is sad because I would buy more if the pricing were more reasonable. A table runner at $60 seems excessive. But the designs are perfect and I’m sure people will pay for it.
Let’s take a look!
The Skeleton Dance Lantern- $34.99
It measures 9″ tall x 5″ wide.
“Project ghostly images of the bony cast of Walt Disney’s 1929 Silly Symphony short The Skeleton Dance with this lantern. The metal design has skeleton cut outs so when you turn the light on, it projects their figures on the surrounding table or walls.
- Metal lantern with metallic copper carry handle
- Features five skeleton cut outs
- LED lights
- Turn lantern on to project skeleton figures
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony: The Skeleton Dance (1929)
- Part of the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection“
The Skeleton Dance Carafe- $34.99
“Serve up some delicious potions in this carafe inspired by the 1929 short The Skeleton Dance, the first in Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies series. With a sculpted skeleton stopper and dancing skeletons design on the bottom, this stylishly spooky carafe is sure to help keep your Halloween festivities lively.
- Glass carafe with sculpted skeleton stopper
- Design of dancing skeletons on bottom
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony The Skeleton Dance (1929)
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Glass
- 10” H x 5” Diameter
- Holds approx. 66 oz.”
The Skeleton Dance Glass Set – $39.99
“Serve some ghostly-good potions in these Halloween-themed glasses. A frightened Mickey Mouse along with some spooky artwork is featured on this set of four glasses inspired by the 1929 short The Skeleton Dance, the first in Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies series.
- Set of four glasses
- Halloween-inspired artwork with Mickey Mouse, Skeletons, Ghosts, and an owl
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony The Skeleton Dance (1929)
- Part of the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Glass
- 4” H x 3 1/2” W
- Holds 14.4 oz“
The Skeleton Dance Plate Set – $49.99
“Serve up your Halloween treats in spirited style on this frightfully fringe plate set. The four ceramic dessert plates each feature a different design inspired by Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony, The Skeleton Dance, and Mickey Mouse cartoon The Haunted House.
- Set of four ceramic dessert plates
- Authentic Disney Animation illustrations
- Artwork inspired by Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony, The Skeleton Dance (1929) and Mickey Mouse in The Haunted House (1929)
- Set comes tied with grosgrain ribbon
- Part of the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection
- Wash throughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Ceramic (porcelain)
- Approx. 8 1/4” Diameter x 1 3/4” D“
The Skeleton Dance Reversible Table Runner – $59.99
“Add some spooky-scary skeleton style to your home with this reversible table runner inspired by the 1929 short The Skeleton Dance, the first in Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony series.
- Reversible table runner
- Dancing skeleton screen print on one side
- Other side features ”Disney Cartoons Present A Silly Symphony ”The Skeleton Dance” screen printed text
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony: The Skeleton Dance (1929)
- Part of the Frightfully Fringe collection
- Cotton
- 60” L x 17” W“
The Skeleton Dance Incense Holder – $44.99
“One of the bony fide members of the rattling good dance troop featured in Walt Disney’s 1929 film The Skeleton Dance appears from behind a headstone in this figural incense holder. Inspired by the memorable short from the Silly Symphony series, it includes an incense cone creating a scented scene to die for.
- Fully sculpted scene
- Includes incense cone which sits immediately in front of the Moon
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony: The Skeleton Dance (1929)
- Part of the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection
- 59% resin / 38% stone powder (calcium carbonate) / 2% incense / 1% iron plate
- Approx. 4 1/2” H x 4 1/3” W x 6” L“
These items are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
