New Skeleton Dance Halloween Home Merchandise Now Available







If you grew up watching shorts on the Disney Channel or Disney's Halloween/ Halloween Treat, you know about the Silly Symphonies "TheSkelton Dance" short. Disney recently restored it and added it to Disney+ too. Now Shop Disney is carrying adorable new "The Skeleton Dance" merchandise.

The pricing on some items seems very high, which is sad because I would buy more if the pricing were more reasonable. A table runner at $60 seems excessive. But the designs are perfect and I’m sure people will pay for it.

It measures 9″ tall x 5″ wide.

“Project ghostly images of the bony cast of Walt Disney’s 1929 Silly Symphony short The Skeleton Dance with this lantern. The metal design has skeleton cut outs so when you turn the light on, it projects their figures on the surrounding table or walls.

Metal lantern with metallic copper carry handle

Features five skeleton cut outs

LED lights

Turn lantern on to project skeleton figures

Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony: The Skeleton Dance (1929)

Part of the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection“

“Serve up some delicious potions in this carafe inspired by the 1929 short The Skeleton Dance, the first in Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies series. With a sculpted skeleton stopper and dancing skeletons design on the bottom, this stylishly spooky carafe is sure to help keep your Halloween festivities lively.

Glass carafe with sculpted skeleton stopper

Design of dancing skeletons on bottom

Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony The Skeleton Dance (1929)

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Glass

10” H x 5” Diameter

Holds approx. 66 oz.”

“Serve some ghostly-good potions in these Halloween-themed glasses. A frightened Mickey Mouse along with some spooky artwork is featured on this set of four glasses inspired by the 1929 short The Skeleton Dance, the first in Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies series.

Set of four glasses

Halloween-inspired artwork with Mickey Mouse, Skeletons, Ghosts, and an owl

Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony The Skeleton Dance (1929)

Part of the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Glass

4” H x 3 1/2” W

Holds 14.4 oz“

“Serve up your Halloween treats in spirited style on this frightfully fringe plate set. The four ceramic dessert plates each feature a different design inspired by Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony, The Skeleton Dance, and Mickey Mouse cartoon The Haunted House.

Set of four ceramic dessert plates

Authentic Disney Animation illustrations

Artwork inspired by Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony, The Skeleton Dance (1929) and Mickey Mouse in The Haunted House (1929)

Set comes tied with grosgrain ribbon

Part of the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection

Wash throughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Ceramic (porcelain)

Approx. 8 1/4” Diameter x 1 3/4” D“

“Add some spooky-scary skeleton style to your home with this reversible table runner inspired by the 1929 short The Skeleton Dance, the first in Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony series.

Reversible table runner

Dancing skeleton screen print on one side

Other side features ”Disney Cartoons Present A Silly Symphony ”The Skeleton Dance” screen printed text

Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony: The Skeleton Dance (1929)

Part of the Frightfully Fringe collection

Cotton

60” L x 17” W“

“One of the bony fide members of the rattling good dance troop featured in Walt Disney’s 1929 film The Skeleton Dance appears from behind a headstone in this figural incense holder. Inspired by the memorable short from the Silly Symphony series, it includes an incense cone creating a scented scene to die for.

Fully sculpted scene

Includes incense cone which sits immediately in front of the Moon

Inspired by Walt Disney’s A Silly Symphony: The Skeleton Dance (1929)

Part of the Disney Frightfully Fringe Collection

59% resin / 38% stone powder (calcium carbonate) / 2% incense / 1% iron plate

Approx. 4 1/2” H x 4 1/3” W x 6” L“

