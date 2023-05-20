New Signage on EPCOT’s Upcoming Journey of Water Attraction







The new Moana Journey of Water area of EPCOT will be opening later this year. Today we have a look at some of the signage being placed at the entrance of the new area thanks to @bioreconstruct on Twitter.

Here is where the construction was at on May 13 and a look at signage posted by @bioreconstruct today:

A new desk and signage has been added to the entrance of the attraction.

A desk and signage added at the Journey of Water entrance. pic.twitter.com/rkUiPKCt7B — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 13, 2023

A peek at the signage added recently at the Journey of Water entrance. pic.twitter.com/PjMFcRXTnM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 20, 2023

The rules sign says:

“INTERACTIVE WATER FEATURE

NO FOOD OR BEVERAGES IN THE INTERACTIVE WATER FEATURE OR ON INTERACTIVE WATER FEATURE WET DECK. COMMERCIALLY BOTTLED WATER IN PLASTIC BOTTLES IS ALLOWED ON THE INTERACTIVE WATER FEATURE WET DECK FOR INTERACTIVE WATER FEATURE PATRON HYDRATION. 454.1.2.3.5

NO GLASS IN THE INTERACTIVE WATER FEATURE OR 50 FEET FROM UNFENCED INTERACTIVE WATER FEATURE.

BATHING LOAD: 151 PERSONS

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12 MUST HAVE ADULT SUPERVISION.

DO NOT SWALLOW THE FOUNTAIN WATER, IT IS RECIRCULATED

DO NOT USE FOUNTAIN IF YOU ARE ILL WITH DIARRHEA

FOR SAFETY, DIAPER AGE CHILDREN MUST WEAR SWIM DIAPERS.

Restrooms are located within the experience.“

This sign on the front of the desk says:

“Journey of Water

Inspired by Moana

Touch or play with magical water as you follow a short exploration trail that encourages us to protect the world’s water cycle.

Service animals must remain on dry path

Wheelchair access”

I think these signs say:

Top Sign:

“You can get wet but you don’t have to.

This is an experience for everyone.”

Bottom Sign:

“Learn about the water cycle and enjoy the water at a distance or go ahead and get wet.”

It sounds like it’s very accessible to almost everyone including those with service dogs or wheelchairs. You can enjoy it even if you do not want to get wet.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @bioreconstruct (Please give them a like and follow!)