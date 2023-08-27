New Show Barges and Platform Being Built For EPCOT

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


EPCOT is getting a new nighttime spectacular show later this year, and ahead of that, we now have a look at the new show barges being built and the center platform as well.

@bioreconstruct has posted several aerial photos showcasing the new barge construction.

Definitely check out @bioreconstruct on Twitter and I highly recommend following them.

These barges will be moved out to various points in the World Showcase Lagoon as part of the nighttime show.

(Disney Concept Art)

In the center of the World Showcase Lagoon, a platform is seemingly being built.

What I love about the barges is that they move in and out for the show, and they aren’t a permanent eyesore like the Harmonious platforms were.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @bioreconstruct


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.