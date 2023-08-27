New Show Barges and Platform Being Built For EPCOT







EPCOT is getting a new nighttime spectacular show later this year, and ahead of that, we now have a look at the new show barges being built and the center platform as well.

@bioreconstruct has posted several aerial photos showcasing the new barge construction.

Definitely check out @bioreconstruct on Twitter and I highly recommend following them.

Aerial overview of the staging area for show barges of the EPCOT fireworks show in development.

1 Four recently built show barges

2 Assembly of barge #5. There likely will be six barges.

3 Floating squares that go in center of a show barge. Four per barge, likely. pic.twitter.com/wVCkGJZSkT — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 26, 2023

Aerial look at staging for the new EPCOT fireworks show.

1 Staging area for floating squares

2 Staging area for barge #5

3 At center of this barge is one of the squares assembled earlier at 1 pic.twitter.com/SZziaFqQRc — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 26, 2023

In this aerial photo of 4 recently built show barges:

1 Barge #5 being built

2 A floating square, seen being built earlier

3,4,5,6 Additional floating squares 24 squares seen earlier. Likely 4 per barge, 6 barges. pic.twitter.com/36DPWrFttd — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 26, 2023

Aerial look at 4 recently built movable barges. Each has a pair of outboard motors, at the ends of the U.

These are being developed for a new fireworks show in EPCOT.

As seen the EPCOT backstage marina. pic.twitter.com/YVDcGM9l2O — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 26, 2023

These barges will be moved out to various points in the World Showcase Lagoon as part of the nighttime show.

In the center of the World Showcase Lagoon, a platform is seemingly being built.

Aerial look at World Showcase Lagoon. A hexagonal platform is taking shape in center of the lake.

There are pairs of pilings in an outer circle. One of the pairs faces the Italy pavilion island, a popular spot for private events viewing fireworks. pic.twitter.com/a5bWreYUVK — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 26, 2023

What I love about the barges is that they move in and out for the show, and they aren’t a permanent eyesore like the Harmonious platforms were.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @bioreconstruct