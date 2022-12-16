New Shakes Malt Shoppe Opens at Cabana Bay Beach Resort Universal Orlando

“Shakes Malt Shoppe” sounds like an old-school ice cream parlor. Maybe that is why they decided on that name for the new ice cream shop at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. Shakes Malt Shoppe opened on December 15. This malt shop resides near the Bayliner Diner dining area at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. The renovation project to create this counter-service option started in September of this year. This location serves malts, milkshakes, smoothies, savor & sweet bakery items, and sundaes.

Several new seating areas were designed for this shop. This place builds on images of bar stool seating at an old-school ice cream shop. Yet, at this ice cream place, you can find many electrical outlets for your devices needing to be charged. All the new area for the Shakes Malt Shoppe looks clean and thematically solid for Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

Initial reports indicate that milkshakes make a great choice at this new location. For example, @OrlanDave ordered a milkshake here on opening day. He said this about the milkshakes, “In my opinion, much better than the ones at Toothsome, even though they aren’t as fancy. It is larger than I expected.”

Shakes Malt Shoppe sells three different types of milkshakes. The classic containing chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream costs $8.50. Guests can also select from the PB&J or Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Banana versions for $10. Each version can be converted to a malt for $1 more. Floats for $8.50 come in three flavors: Coca-Cola, Root Beer, and Creamsicle.

If you want a sundae, this place offers two options. A Classic Sundae consisting of vanilla or chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, and hot fudge or caramel topping costs $9. The Brownie Sundae offers similar ingredients plus the brownie for $10.50. If you are looking for a banana split, that costs $13.50 here. Also, if desired, scoops of ice cream make a nice option here for a more petite sweet treat.

Smoothies come in four varieties here. Each one costs $7.50 ($3 more to add whey or pea protein). Morning Berry, Banana Strawberry, Blueberry Banana, and Daily Boost are four flavors.

The concept of an old-school ice cream counter fits the retro theming of Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach resort very well. Also, opening day reports convey that the quality of ice cream treats will satisfy your sweet tooth. This additional counter-service option adds another reason for families to enjoy Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

As always, eat like you mean it!