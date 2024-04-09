New Series “How Disney Built America” To Premier In April







Millions across the world are fascinated by the history of the Walt Disney Company, so much so that multiple people have made careers out of making YouTube videos or writing articles about it. People just can’t seem to get enough of the behind-the-scenes of the House of Mouse.







For those who are interested in such things, you’re in luck. A brand new series titled How Disney Built America will be released later this month on The History Channel. The show’s official synopsis reads:



“How Disney Built America explores the history of Walt Disney and how the iconic Disney brand, fueled by the creation of beloved characters, cherished family films, thrilling theme parks, technological innovations, and more, continues to shape generations as a cultural and worldwide phenomenon. The new nonfiction series is a nostalgia-filled ride that paints a vivid picture of the world of Walt Disney and the history-making empire he built.“



Each hour-long episode focuses on a different example of game-changing brilliance in Disney’s history including inventing the world’s most recognizable characters, creating the animated features industry, revolutionizing the concept of merchandising, and using groundbreaking engineering to construct Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and beyond. Viewers will hear from Imagineer Bob Gurr, a direct hire from Walt who developed over 100 designs for Disney attractions, to gain surprising insights into the unique innovations and struggles involved in realizing the dreams of a visionary.“



“The series utilizes rarely seen archival material, original dramatic recreations, and key interviews from Don Wildman, Margaret Kerrison, Douglas Brinkley, Mindy Johnson, and others to expand on how the brand is forever woven into the fabric of American life.“





The first episode that will air is titled “The Birth of Mickey,” which will delve into the history of the iconic character. Perhaps we may also learn of his older brothers Julius the Cat and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.



The series officially premiers on April 28th with a possible Disney+ release in the future.



Are you excited to see this fascinating new series? What sort of stories do you want to see told? Will you watch it when it airs or will you wait to binge-watch it on streaming? Let us know.



Source: History.com