New Seasons and Specials For Miraculous- Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Coming to Disney This Fall







‘Miraculous’ fans, we have some news for you. Disney Branded Television has just made a deal with ZAG studio Method Animation for two more seasons of the show and three original animated specials.

Seasons six and seven of the popular show are currently in production. Disney wants to roll them out this Fall on the Disney Channel and then globally on Disney+. The new seasons will have 26 episodes (half an hour each.)

For those unfamiliar with the show, it’s about Marinette and Adrien, who have secret identities of Ladybug and Cat Noir, respectively. The show takes place in Paris, France.

An IMDb synopsis reads, “Marinette and Adrien, two normal teens, transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir when a mysterious evil threatens to destroy Paris.”

The show is incredibly popular and even has dolls and toys associated with it. My daughter loves it.

Last year, there was a theatrical film released called “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie.” It was more of a recap of the earlier seasons or an alternate version.

If you are a “Miraculous” fan, new episodes are coming later this year!

