New Rumor Says Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer are Working as Disney Advisors For Bob Iger







There is a new rumor today that indicates former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer are back at Disney working as advisors for CEO Bob Iger and ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro on ” the future of the linear properties and how they intersect with Disney’s streaming strategy” according to Puck.

Since Bob Iger has made comments about finding “strategic partners” for ESPN and Staggs and Mayer are allegedly coming in to consult for ESPN’s boss along with Iger.

I would not be surprised if this rumor is true, given that it’s been long reported that Mayer and Staggs could be returning, or could even be in the running for the job of CEO. Both men were thought to be possible CEO candidates at the company before Bob Chapek.

Mayer left in 2020 after Bob Chapek was named. Many thought he would be announced as the new CEO given his role in acquisitions and Disney+. When he was passed over he left for a short stint as the TikTok CEO. Staggs left in 2016 after serving as COO before his departure.

The pair went on to form Candle Media in 2021, where they acquired Moonbug Entertainment known for ‘Cocomelon.’

Of course, this is all rumor at this point.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!