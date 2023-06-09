New Rumor Says Dave Filoni Is Recasting Princess Leia For His Film







At Star Wars Celebration it was announced that Dave Filoni would be doing one of the three upcoming ‘Star Wars’ films. His would focus on the time of the Mandoverse and would likely be called “Heir to the Empire” after the fan beloved Timothy Zahn book.

Now according to Giant Freakin’ Robot it seems that Filoni is rumored to be recasting Princess Leia and bringing ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ actor Alden Ehrenreich back as Han Solo.

Since the new film will take place after ‘Return of the Jedi’ and before the sequel trilogy, Han and Leia would be alive. So it makes sense if the rumors about his film being called, or based on, “Heir to the Empire” are true.

We do not know to what capacity Han and Leia would be in the film, if the rumor is true. There are also rumors that characters from ‘The Mandalorian’ or ‘Ahsoka’ could also be tied into the film.

If they are bringing back Han and Leia what about Luke Skywalker?

If Filoni does go with a story influenced by Zahn’s trilogy of books including ‘Heir to the Empire,’ ‘Dark Force Rising,’ and ‘The Last Command’ and not put in Luke Skywalker people are going to be angry. He and Mara Jade were integral to that story.

Filoni has already been using Grand Admiral Thrawn in his projects, who also came from that trilogy of books.

A lot of fans did not like Ehrenreich as Han Solo and many don’t want to see Princess Leia recast either.

Personally, if she’s done right and it’s a good story I might be interested, but most of the Disney run Star Wars we’ve gotten lately has been lacking.

Of course it’s all rumor right now so take it with a grain of salt.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Giant Freakin’ Robot