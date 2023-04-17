New Rumor Indicates Kevin Feige Wants Experienced Film Makers For Marvel







A new rumor from Jeff Sneider’s Hot Mic Podcast indicates that Marvel head, Kevin Feige, is looking to hire experienced filmmakers to helm upcoming MCU projects, saying, “Feige does want to hire more established talent behind the camera.”

Why could Feige want to do this, especially after the Chloé Zhao ‘Eternals’ fiasco? He seems to be focusing on a “big-name director” for the highly anticipated ‘Fantastic Four’ film. According to CBR, who cites Justin Kroll, this choice is heavily influenced by Sam Raimi’s work on the successful ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ Feige allegedly doesn’t want to babysit a director.

Previously Kroll previously mentioned this saying:

“While no names have surfaced, multiple sources say while it’s a large mix of candidates, Feige and company are taking a lot of shots at some big names. One source …said ‘Kevin doesn’t want to oversee the entire shoot, and after not having to worry about that with Raimi, he is very game for the same outcome with this shoot.'”

Some late night FANTASTIC FOUR directing search updates: 1. While it’s easily Marvel’s top ODA, one source says don’t expect it to be filled anytime soon as they are not even close to cutting down long list of candidates, “I’d be shocked if a choice is made before labor day.” — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) June 2, 2022

2. While no names have surfaced, multiple sources say while it’s a large mix of candidates, Feige and company are taking a lot of shots at some big names. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) June 2, 2022

While Feige had the Russo brothers, he likely didn’t have to monitor their every move. Now that his right-hand woman Victoria Alonso is gone, he might be more keen to find those who can work independently as he would be spread thinner than before.

It doesn’t help that Disney has a ridiculous amount of Marvel films and shows in various states of production.

Of course, it’s just a rumor.

