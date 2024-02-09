New Rumor Indicates Johnny Depp Appearing In ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’ Film







A new rumor from scooper MyTimeToShineHello on X indicates we may see Captain Jack Sparrow again in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

According to his claim, the new film, which is said to star Ayo Edebiri, will partly take place in Haiti, and Edebiri’s character will be Haitian. Depp will return for the film but not as the lead character– likely to pass the torch onto the new cast.

I looked into it and Pirates of Caribbean 6 will be set in part in Haiti and the female protagonist will be Haitian. Also they do want Johnny Depp to come back just not as the lead pic.twitter.com/Ayhk390lrw — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 9, 2024

Depp’s return in some capacity has been rumored for a while now. Some say that he is willing to move on and work with Disney again after they allegedly dropped him over the allegations by Amber Heard.

We already knew Disney was planning on trying to spin the series off into a female-led film for a while now. Initially, the film was supposed to star Margot Robbie, but she indicated that plan was over. I’m sure her price has also increased after the success of the “Barbie” movie.

Many do not feel that this change will perform well. Even the last film, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” underperformed after they made other characters the leads in the film. Captain Jack Sparrow was also a large part of the film, but they were clearly setting new characters up to take over the franchise. Audiences didn’t respond well enough to continue that plan.

It’s unclear how this attempt would go if true.

Of course, this is all speculation and rumor, and nothing has been officially announced.

