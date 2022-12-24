New ‘Regency Ruffles’ Minnie Ear Headbands Now Available on Shop Disney

Shop Disney and the Disney parks now have some new Minnie ear headbands and they are extra frilly for those of us that enjoy some pretty, girly, ears. These particular ones are called “Regency Ruffles.’

Let’s take a look!

“Prepare to dazzle in this Minnie Mouse ear headband with Regency Ruffles. With its ruffly satin bow, pretty embroidery and pearl trim, this elegant headband shimmers and shines with the romance of another era. The velvet lining assures that it is as comfy as it is gorgeous.

Peach satin padded ears

Satin ruffle bow

Embroidered flower design on front of ears

Screen art flower design on back of ears

Pearlescent bead trim

Non-slip band lining“

These are pretty. Perfect for Valentine’s Day or the spring. I would also use these for the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival next year (March 2 – July 4 2023) as well.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!