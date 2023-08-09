New Pooh and Piglet Halloween Light Up Mini Backpack is Now Available!







Loungefly has just released an exclusive, limited edition Winnie the Pooh and Piglet and Halloween Light-up mini backpack for Halloween. Pooh and Piglet are both dressed up as ghosts and they glow in the dark. The jack-o-lantern pumpkin in the front lights up!

The mini backpack measures 9”W x 10.5”H x 4.5”D.

Overall the backpack is black with orange trim.

On the back is a cute Pooh and Piglet image that says, “Happy Halloween.”

The interior lining is black fabric with a repeating pattern of the words “Happy Halloween,” an illustrated image of Pooh and Piglet in their ghost costumes, and the jack-o-lantern.

Here’s the write-up:

“Don’t be scared! The exclusive Loungefly Pooh and Piglet Halloween Mini Backpack lights the way to a night of spooky fun. On the front, Winnie the Pooh wears a homemade ghost costume. A smiling jack-o’-lantern takes shape on the zipper pocket below, where an LED light illuminates the pumpkin’s carved details. Hiding inside the pumpkin, Piglet wears a matching ghost costume while jumping up and down in surprise. Turn down the lights to see Pooh and Piglet’s costumes glow in the dark! On the back, the two friends make an encore appearance to wish you a happy Halloween. This mini backpack makes a scary cute addition to any outfit and is the perfect companion for any autumn adventure. Act fast to collect this exclusive Loungefly accessory; supplies are limited.”

