New Planet Of The Apes TV Series In Development For Disney+







There is no question that whenever you think of big science fiction film franchises you think of Star Wars. But alongside that another and much older franchise comes to mind, that being Planet of the Apes. And ever since the 20th Century Fox buyout in 2019, that franchise is now under the Disney umbrella.







The Planet of the Apes film series saw a breath of new life in 2011 with the Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The film launched a new continuity and universe within the franchise, one more based on modern-day and impressive motion capture technology. Following 2017’s War of the Planet of the Apes, the series has been in hibernation, until now.



it was thought only a fourth film, set in the Rise Timeline entitled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, was in development, but according to Giant Freaking Robot a brand new television series is also in development. According to one of GFR’s “trusted sources,” a new show set within the Rise Timeline is being developed for Disney+.







No word has been given as to what time frame the series might take place in, one possibility could be between War and Kingdom, setting up the new setting for what will undoubtedly be a new trilogy.



The last time the franchise was part of the world of television was the live-action Planet of the Apes series from 1974 which lasted 14 episodes. Not to mention an animated series called Return to the Planet of the Apes in 1975 which lasted 13 episodes.



It will be interesting to see what Disney can bring to the franchise. But given the recent announcement of budget cuts for Disney+ original programming and the controversy surrounding CGI artists on Marvel shows we will have to see how good the special effects will be and if they hold up to the films.



Source: Giant Freaking Robot