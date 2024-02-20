New Pizza Themed Disney Eats Collection Now Available on DisneyStore.com

Disney has just dropped their latest Disney Eats collection on the Disney Store (previously Shop Disney.) Pizza it the theme for this collection of apparel that includes Walt Disney World and Disneyland Spirit Jerseys, a Minnie Mouse ear headband, and a Loungefly mini backpack!
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse Pizza Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World – $79.99
This 100% cotton Spirit Jersey is available in Sizes XS-XXL.
“You’ll be baked into your favorite Disney Eats treat when wearing this tasty Spirit Jersey themed to pizza. A Mickey Mouse icon ”pepperoni” pattern decorates the lower half, while the puffy Walt Disney World logos and melty-cheesey colors make you hunger for a slice. Hurry and order so we can deliver while it’s hot!”
Mickey Mouse Pizza Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland -$79.99
The Spirit Jersey is 100% cotton and comes in sizes XS-XXL
Mickey Mouse Pizza Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney Eats – $88.00
You’ll never be without your favorite Disney Eats treat when carrying this Loungefly Mini Backpack themed to pizza. Mickey Mouse icon ”pepperoni” decorate the illustrated slices that seem to be ”dripping” with melted cheese. The front zip pocket is a slice of heaven in itself. Hurry and order so we can deliver while it’s hot!”
Minnie Mouse Pizza Ear Headband for Adults – Disney Eats – $39.99
“Minnie has indulged in her favorite treat with this glittering pizza themed ear headband. The ears are covered in sequined mouse icon pepperoni toppings, while the outer bow is simply ”dripping” with melty pizza cheese. A simulated leather crust serves it all up with style.”
These pieces are available at Disney Parks and on the new Disney Store online shop. You can shop other pieces and designs in the “Disney Eats” collection at these locations as well. Here is the link for the Disney Store items.
Which piece is your favorite? Comment and let us know!
