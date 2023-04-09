New Pineapple Swirl (Dole Whip) Loungefly Bag is Now Available on Shop Disney







Dole Whip and Loungefly fans can rejoice as there is now a crossbody bag that reflects your fandom! Loungefly has once again teamed up with Disney to create an adorable Pineapple Swirl bag!

The downside is that the bag is $95. The prices just keep creeping up, but it’s really cute!

It measures 13” H x 6 7/8” in Diameter.

“Show off your excellent taste when carrying around this Pineapple Swirl bag by Loungefly. Inspired by the popular dessert found at the Disney Parks, the mouth watering design features a faux leather swirl and tub covered in colorful flowers. With its detachable shoulder strap and faux bamboo carry handle, this sweet bag is cooler than an icy treat on a hot day.

Simulated leather bag design based on the frozen snack favorite found at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort

Pineapple swirl lid

Contrasting yellow ”tub” features embroidered and screen art flowers

Simulated leather hibiscus charm

Detachable simulated leather shoulder strap

Faux bamboo carry handle with goldtone chain sections

Lining features allover print inspired by parrots at Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room attraction

Disney Parks x Loungefly logo label plate

Part of our Disney x Loungefly Collection“

The lining is Enchanted Tiki Room themed:

Now the bag is available on Shop Disney as well as the parks!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!