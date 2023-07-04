New Photos For Zack Snyder’s Former Star Wars Film ‘Rebel Moon’







Recently new photos of the upcoming Netflix science fiction action film Rebel Moon have been released online courtesy of Empire. The new film is being directed and co-written by action film director Zack Snyder (Best known for 300, Watchmen and Man of Steel). The film also has a star studded cast with the likes of Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hannum, Ray Fisher and Anthony Hopkins.







The film’s official synopsis: “In a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World, the moon of Veldt is threatened by the forces of the Imperium, the army of the Mother World controlled by Regent Balisarius. Kora, a former member of the Imperium who seeks redemption for her past in the leadership of the oppressive government, tasks herself to recruit warriors from across the galaxy to make a stand against the Mother World’s forces before they return to the planet.“



What’s interesting about this film is that it was originally conceived as a Star Wars project around 2012-2013 when Disney had just bought Lucasfilm. The story of a former soldier of a corrupt authoritarian government in space who unites different warriors from different planets could be applied to a former Imperial Officer joining the Rebel Alliance.







Zack Snyder said in an interview: “The sale of Lucasfilm to Disney had just happened. There was that window where, you know, who knows what’s possible? I was like, ‘I don’t want any of your characters. I don’t want to do anything with any known characters, I just want to do my own thing on the side.’ And originally I was like, ‘It should be rated R!’ That was almost a non-starter. I knew it was a big ask, to be honest. But the deeper I got into it, I realized it was probably never going to be what I wanted.“







Since then, many Star Wars projects have had certain difficulties behind the scenes over “creative differences,” one example being Solo: A Star Wars Story. Many recent projects have also either been shelved or outright canceled over similar complications. So had he pursued Star Wars, there is not guarantee it would have seen the light of day. At least with it being an original story and partnering with Netflix, he can have no limits with what he wants to do.



What do you think? Will this film be able to stand out on its own? Or will the Star Wars DNA be too noticeable?



