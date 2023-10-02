New Phoenix Rising Coaster Fired Up to Arrive in 2024 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay







Busch Gardens Tampa Bay presents guests with an impressive line-up of roller coasters. Now, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay revealed details about a new attraction coming to the park, Phoenix Rising, which will open in 2024.

Some changes have been made in recent months at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The long-standing attraction, SandSerpent, closed in June 2023. Even though the closure has occurred, what will replace it has not been announced. All we know for sure is that the removal will “make way for an exciting new addition.” Based on a recent announcement, we have more details about the new addition.

Recently, Busch Gardens implied something new was coming via its social media. However, very few details were given.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay said to expect a blaze of excitement for spring 2024. Busch Gardens plans to bring to life a legend with its newest roller coaster, Phoenix Rising.

This makes the theme park’s tenth roller coaster. This will be the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park. The Pantopia area was where SandSerpent was previously located.

Busch Gardens stated that this exhilarating new experience will have family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region. Riders will feel the rush of the wind and the thrill of the flight on this suspended roller coaster. On this ride, the system enables the ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain.

On-Board Audio

Phoenix Rising will feature on-board audio. This will enhance the ride experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack integrated into an exhilarating array of twists, turns, and surprises for families riding together.

Like the upcoming Penguin Trek family-friendly coaster opening at SeaWorld Orlando in 2024, Phoenix Rising was manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard. Phoenix Rising falls in the category of a family-friendly suspended roller coaster. Also, it hits speeds up to 44 miles per hour throughout the 1,831-feet journey. With a minimum height requirement of 42 inches, Phoenix Rising should make a solid attraction for thrill-seeking families to embark on and have fun together.

“Phoenix Rising will be an extraordinary journey for our seasoned coaster enthusiasts and younger thrill-seekers alike,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Joining a comprehensive coaster collection, this new attraction reinforces our commitment to provide guests with new, immersive and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

Early Access for Annual Pass Members to Ride Phoenix Rising

Annual pass members get early ride access on Phoenix Rising prior to its public debut in spring 2024. In addition to exclusive perks and monthly rewards, pass members can enjoy a vibrant array of seasonal events throughout the year for as low as $14 per month.

For more information about this attraction and annual passes, please consult the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay website.