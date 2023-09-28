New “Penguin Trek’ Family Coaster Coming to SeaWorld Orlando







Spring 2024 marks the opening of the new roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando. Penguin Trek will be a new family-style coaster at the theme park.

A new coaster at SeaWorld Orlando added to the thrill ride line-up there looked inevitable. SeaWorld Orlando even teased fans with a social media post about a new coaster not long ago. This coaster was expected to be arctic-themed and involve the penguin area of the theme park.

The construction has been hard to miss at SeaWorld Orlando over the last few months. Now, we have an official announcement.

Coaster Capital of Orlando

The “Coaster Capital of Orlando,” SeaWorld Orlando, plans to open an all-new attraction soon. The new roller coaster, Penguin Trek, opens in the spring of 2023. This makes the eighth roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando.

Designed as a family launch coaster experience, Penguin Trek features unique snowmobile-styled ride vehicles. Once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica as they join a penguin research mission unlike any other.

This coaster features two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns. Also, the coaster moves at speeds of up to 43 mph. The coaster layout covers 3,020 feet of track. This track travels indoors and outdoors. Yet, what sets this experience apart as truly extraordinary is its unparalleled finale. During the finale, the coaster comes to a halt, with guests finding themselves in the very heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat. As an experience for the entire family, the ride accommodates rider heights from 42-inches to 77-inches.

Bollinger & Mabillard

This family coaster’s engineering prowess and world-class design are credited to Bolliger & Mabillard, the renowned designers and manufacturers known for their excellence in roller coaster engineering. With five other remarkable coasters already at SeaWorld Orlando, including the park’s most recent thrill ride, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which opened to rave reviews in May 2023, Penguin Trek is set to tie the park for the record of the most Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M) coasters in one location.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s outstanding coaster lineup in Spring of 2024,” said Jon Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando. “This family launch coaster embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration, offering an immersive journey through the wonders of Antarctica while further connecting our mission and commitment to our animal care, education and research. We know our guests were ready for a new thrill that the whole family could enjoy, and we’re excited to redefine the family launch coaster experience alongside our longstanding partners at B&M.”

Penguin Trek Expected Experience

Once aboard, riders will embark on an unforgettable expedition on this one-of-a-kind immersive family launch coaster that catapults them through the Antarctic wilderness at speeds of up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track. As they step into the shoes of intrepid researchers, they’ll navigate in a unique snowmobile ride car across the icy expanse, narrowly escaping an ice cave’s clutches. This family-friendly adventure intensifies as they burst onto an outdoor coaster track. This track features two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns.

With adrenaline pumping, riders navigate this treacherous coaster, emerging from the looming danger of falling ice to reach the safety of a penguin colony finally. This journey should perfectly encapsulate the spirit of adventure and discovery. Yet, what sets this experience apart as truly extraordinary would be the previously referenced finale. As the coaster comes to a halt, guests find themselves not in a simulated penguin colony. They enter the very heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat. The exhilaration of the ride seamlessly transitions into a heartwarming encounter with these charming, feathered inhabitants. This unique and immersive blend of family coaster thrills and authentic animal interaction offers an opportunity for the whole family to connect with the enchanting world of these captivating penguins. This offers a one-of-a-kind adventure for guests.

Want to be one of the first to experience Penguin Trek?

