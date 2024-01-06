New Peach Punch Mickey Mouse Starbucks Tumbler Is Now Available on Shop Disney

Starbucks x Disney fans, get ready. A new Mickey Mouse Starbucks tumbler featuring Disney’s latest trending color, “Peach Punch,” is now available on Shop Disney. The upcoming Disney Park Icon Collection tumbler(s) will drop on Monday too!
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World – Peach Punch – $29.99
“Sparkle and shine and your pal Mickey Mouse make this Starbucks® tumbler feel so very special. With allover glitter on the inside wall plus the legendary standing Mickey icon in metallic rose gold and the Walt Disney World logo, this glittery tumbler with straw is sure to spark Magical memories with every sip.
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Screen art includes standing Mickey Mouse icon and the Walt Disney World logo
- Allover rose gold glitter on interior wall
- Starbucks® logo on the other side
- Screw on lid
- Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- Part of the Starbucks® Collection developed exclusively for Disney Parks
- For cold beverages only
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Tumbler: styrene-acrylonitrile resin
- Straw: polypropylene
- Seal: silicone
- Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter
- Holds 24 oz.“
Mickey Mouse Starbucks® Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland – Peach Punch – $29.99
“Sparkle and shine and your pal Mickey Mouse make this Starbucks® tumbler feel so very special. With allover glitter on the inside wall plus the legendary standing Mickey icon in metallic rose gold and the Disneyland logo, this glittery tumbler with straw is sure to spark Magical memories with every sip.
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Screen art includes standing Mickey Mouse icon and the Disneyland logo
- Allover rose gold glitter on interior wall
- Starbucks® logo on the other side
- Screw on lid
- Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- Part of the Starbucks® Collection developed exclusively for Disney Parks
- For cold beverages only
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Tumbler: styrene-acrylonitrile resin
- Straw: polypropylene
- Seal: silicone
- Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter
- Holds 24 oz.“
Coming on Monday, January 8, 2024, Disney will release the new Disney Parks Icons collection, Starbucks Tumbler. The way it sounds, there might be one for each park!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.