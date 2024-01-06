New Peach Punch Mickey Mouse Starbucks Tumbler Is Now Available on Shop Disney







Starbucks x Disney fans, get ready. A new Mickey Mouse Starbucks tumbler featuring Disney’s latest trending color, “Peach Punch,” is now available on Shop Disney. The upcoming Disney Park Icon Collection tumbler(s) will drop on Monday too!

Let’s take a look!

“Sparkle and shine and your pal Mickey Mouse make this Starbucks® tumbler feel so very special. With allover glitter on the inside wall plus the legendary standing Mickey icon in metallic rose gold and the Walt Disney World logo, this glittery tumbler with straw is sure to spark Magical memories with every sip.

Cold beverage tumbler

Screen art includes standing Mickey Mouse icon and the Walt Disney World logo

Allover rose gold glitter on interior wall

Starbucks® logo on the other side

Screw on lid

Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

Part of the Starbucks® Collection developed exclusively for Disney Parks

For cold beverages only

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Tumbler: styrene-acrylonitrile resin

Straw: polypropylene

Seal: silicone

Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter

Holds 24 oz.“

"Sparkle and shine and your pal Mickey Mouse make this Starbucks® tumbler feel so very special. With allover glitter on the inside wall plus the legendary standing Mickey icon in metallic rose gold and the Disneyland logo, this glittery tumbler with straw is sure to spark Magical memories with every sip.

Coming on Monday, January 8, 2024, Disney will release the new Disney Parks Icons collection, Starbucks Tumbler. The way it sounds, there might be one for each park!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!