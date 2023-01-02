New Oswald nuiMOs Plush and Outfits Have Arrived on Shop Disney

It’s a new year and Shop Disney has some new nuiMOs items available now including Oswald the Lucky Rabbit!

Let’s take a look!

“Before Mickey Mouse there was Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Walt’s original cartoon character is set to become a fashion model as this Disney nuiMOs plush. Originating in Japan, nuiMOs are a cute and cuddly collection of your favorite Disney companions that can be dressed up in a wide range of chic, colorful and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste.

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Poseable

Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush

Heads can turn

Dress Oswald up with our wide range of Disney nuiMOs outfits, each sold separately

Oswald’s blue shorts are not removable, outfit pieces can be added on top of them

8 1/4″ High“

We got some Rapunzel styling going on.

“Rapunzel’s chameleon companion Pascal is featured on the fluffy purple cardigan included in this Disney nuiMOs outfit that’s part of the Wardrobe Essentials Collection. The three-piece ensemble will be a fun new addition for you to dress up your fashion-conscious Disney nuiMOs plush.

Three-piece set includes cardigan, skirt and purse

Purple fleece cardigan with Pascal artwork on front

Embroidered buttons

Ribbed cuffs and hem

Twill skirt with allover floral print

Black purse with pink strap“

“Show off your Disney nuiMOs plush’s romantic side with this delightful ensemble from our Valentine’s Day Collection. The two-piece set includes a pretty pink satin dress with allover heart design and coordinating pink headband with bow. It’s the perfect outfit for your cuddly and chic companion.

Two-piece set includes dress and headband

Pink satin dress with allover hearts and polka dots

Organza top skirt

Pink satin waistband, cuffs, and bow at collar

Headband with pink satin bow and self-stick fabric fastener“

“Your always fashionable Disney nuiMOs plush will be excited to wear this stylish outfit from the Wardrobe Essentials Collection. The three-piece set includes a bold red cardigan with the classic Disney ”D” embroidered on the chest. Combined with the color block tee and pants, this Disney nuiMOs outfit will inspire some exciting new photo opportunities.

Three-piece set includes jacket, tee and pants

Red cardigan features embroidered Disney ”D”

Contrasting trim and pockets

Color block tee with yellow stripes

Contrasting short raglan sleeves

Contrasting ribbed collar

Red emblem on chest

Black pants with gray cuffs“

“Send your Disney nuiMOs plush off to Never Land with this outfit inspired by Disney’s beloved Peter Pan. Featuring a coordinating green theme, the three-piece set includes a knit sweater with Tinker Bell on the chest while the corduroy baseball cap has a large ”P” embroidered on the front.

Three-piece set includes sweater, pants and cap

Knit sweater with embroidered Tinker Bell

Contrasting cuffs

Embroidered ”buttons” at ribbed collar

Twill pants with contrast stitching details

Faux layered sleeves

Green corduroy baseball cap with yellow embroidered ”P”

Simulated suede bill“

“Your Disney nuiMOs plush can celebrate their love of fashion and Disney with this outfit from the Wardrobe Essentials Collection. The three-piece ensemble includes a timeless classic in its denim skirt, plus a raglan shirt with the Disney logo, and is topped with a cute bandana.

Three-piece set includes skirt, top and bandana

Short pleated denim skirt with embroidered belt and buckle

Raglan tee with contrasting short sleeves

”Disney” logo on the front

Pink bandana with screen art design featuring Minnie icon

Self-stick fabric fastening“

“Show off your Disney nuiMOs plush’s romantic side with this stylish ensemble from our Valentine’s Day Collection. The three-piece set includes a denim jacket with faux sheepskin trim and coordinating pants with a pink embroidered heart. It’s a fashionable way for your cuddly and chic companion to express their feelings.

Three-piece set includes jacket, pants and shirt

Denim jacket with faux sheepskin trim

Embroidered silver hearts on decorative pockets

Denim pants with pink embroidered heart

Embroidered detailing

Pink button-down shirt“

“Add a little bling to any Disney nuiMOS outfit with this dazzling Minnie Mouse Disney nuiMOs Backpack by Loungefly.

Disney nuiMOs simulated leather backpack

Platinum paint drip style

Zip closure with simulated leather zip pull“

3” H x 2 1/4” W x 1 1/4” D“

You can purchase these items on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!