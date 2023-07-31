New Orange and Black Loungefly Mini Backpack and Minnie Ears Now Available.







If you are looking for a fun combo to wear to Disney Parks this Halloween season you might want to visit Shop Disney. Today they just dropped a bunch of Halloween pieces, including the Loungefly mini backpack and an orange and black set of Minnie ears!

Let’s take a look!

I love how it’s an iridescent fabric that makes it appear two-toned or the color shifts depending on the way the light hits it or how you look at it.

This piece measures approximately 11 4/5” H x 9” W x 4” D.

“Minnie fans will take a shine to this glamorous mini backpack from Loungefly. The iridescent glossy vinyl shell has a two-tone orange and yellow appearance depending on how it catches the light. This contrasts dramatically with the black sequins on the 3D ears, bow and front pocket, creating a frightfully fashionable bag with a haunting Halloween color scheme.

Iridescent orange and yellow vinyl shell

Black sequin 3D ears and bow

Black sequin front zip pocket

Double zipper main compartment

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Goldtone hardware

Orange simulated leather adjustable padded shoulder straps

Orange simulated leather top carry handle

Side slip pockets

Fabric lining with allover Minnie icons

Disney Parks x Loungefly logo label plate“

Here is what the lining looks like.

“Orange you glad you you’ll be wearing this Minnie Mouse headband all through the autumn? Dual layer orange bow and sequined ears add a dramatic flair to the spooky season for costuming or casual fun!

Minnie Mouse ear headband

Sequined, padded ears

Orange PVC bow with mesh bow overlay

Sequined, fabric covered band

Non-slip velour interior“

These pieces are available now online and likely at the parks! I really do love that iridescent Loungefly mini backpack!

What do you think? Which one do you like the best?

Comment and let us know!