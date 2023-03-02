New Non-Dairy Vegan-Friendly Butterbeer at Wizarding World







In August 2022, vegan diners and those desiring non-dairy butterbeer rejoiced. A day promised for so long, it finally happened. The iconic beverage, butterbeer, could be served in cold and frozen varieties without the foam. The foam, which so many of us enjoy, contains ingredients that make it non-vegan and dairy filled. However, as of March 2, 2023, non-dairy and vegan-friendly butterbeer lovers have received a new butterbeer version that includes foam.

This new, improved vegan-friendly butterbeer and non-dairy version will be available at all domestic Wizarding World quick-service dining locations. The Leaky Cauldron at Universal Studios Florida will serve it. Both Three Broomsticks locations, Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Hollywood, will also serve this new butterbeer. It can also be purchased at Universal Studios Hollywood at the Hog’s Head Pub.

At the time of writing, we have no information about the status of the new vegan-friendly butterbeer from Hog’s Head Pub at Islands of Adventure.

In the bad news category, the hot butterbeer option will remain unavailable in vegan and non-dairy versions. Only cold and frozen meet the proper standard.

New Version of Vegan-Friendly Butterbeer

On March 2, we woke up to some new language about the butterbeer from the Leaky Cauldron online menu. The new language reads, “Please ensure to select the Non-Dairy option when selecting your cold or frozen Butterbeer™. Hot Butterbeer™ will remain unsuitable for vegans or anyone with a dairy allergy.”

According to Universal, the new, improved vegan, non-dairy version has a similar look and taste to the traditional butterbeer formula. We must wait to find out if vegan and non-vegan consumers can tell the difference. Nevertheless, Universal offering a modified formula to allow vegans and lactose-averse guests to enjoy this iconic beverage with foam shows genuine concern for guests by the theme park company.

The compromise reached with help from The Protego Foundation to allow butterbeer to be sold without foam showed effort on Universal’s part to accommodate various dietary concerns. However, creating a different formula for the foam topping to enhance the butterbeer experience for all dietary options shows class and significant consideration. Sure, the Wizarding World locations will sell even more butterbeer now. However, I fail to think that has ever been a problem since the sweet goodness of butterbeer first arrived in Orlando.

Either way, this news of a new alternative version of butterbeer shows Universal Orlando’s commitment to creating more vegan non-dairy options for its guests. For example, the Wizarding World restaurants used to be close to a wasteland for vegans. At least now, vegans have several options at the Leaky Cauldron and Three Broomsticks. Once again, I want to credit Universal for creating this new version of butterbeer. As always, eat (or, in this case, drink) like you mean it!