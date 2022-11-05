There is a new musical popcorn tin coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland and I am loving it!

It’s a holiday themed tin that not only plays music, the center cylinder turns, changing the holiday scenes!

Disney posted a look at the new holiday themed, treat holder on Instagram!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Eats (@disneyeats)

“We’re not trying to be corny but we really need this musical holiday popcorn tin! 😄 Available at select popcorn carts at @waltdisneyworld and @disneyland starting Nov.11.”

Guests can expect to find the new popcorn tin starting on November 11.

A lot of people are already commenting about how much they want it and that they will likely not be able to get one as they will all end up on eBay anyways.

It’s sad because it’s likely true.

I’ve only ever wanted popcorn buckets a few times and this is one I love.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!