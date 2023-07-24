New Mouse Ears Now Available on Shop Disney

Monday is here and that means new items have dropped on Shop Disney. Today we have three new sets of Minnie Mouse ears available! One is covered in sequins, one is Ursula themed and one will get you all ready for Fall.
Let’s take a look!
Disney Princess Ear Headband – $34.99
I love the sparkle!
“Dreams dare to come true when wearing this Minnie Mouse ear headband crowned by a golden sequined bow. The satin, padded ears enchant passers-by with a collage of pretty Disney Princesses printed in golden ink.
- Soft padded Minnie Mouse ears
- Golden Disney Princess line art
- Includes Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Merida, Tiana, Rapunzel and Moana
- Golden sequined bow
- Satin headband
- Rose gold heart-and-crown locket charm on side
- Non-slip velour interior“
Ursula Mouse Ear Headband- $34.99
“Wrap your arms around the sea-ductive style of this Ursula ear headband. Inspired by the Disney animated classic The Little Mermaid, its special die-cut details, including glittery arms, gold crown and Ursula’s signature blonde coif, are very fortunate indeed. Wear it and feel bewitching.
- Black simulated patent leather ear headband
- Padded ears with glittery Ursula arms appliqués
- Die-cut crown and Ursula hairstyle detailing on front
- Non-slip velour interior“
Minnie Mouse Fall Leaves Ears – $34.99
“At last, autumn! Cooler days, sweater weather and this Minnie Mouse Fall Leaves ear headband. There’s a nice bling to it, especially with the sequined bow, gold trim and allover glittery falling leaves pattern on the padded ears. It’s perfect for celebrating the season in style, favorite spiced latté in hand, of course.
- Soft padded ears
- Glittery allover falling leaves art
- Golden cord trim
- Gold sequined bow
- Non-slip velour interior“
These are available now on Shop Disney and most likely in the parks!
Which one (s) is your favorite? Comment and let us know!
