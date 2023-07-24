New Mouse Ears Now Available on Shop Disney







Monday is here and that means new items have dropped on Shop Disney. Today we have three new sets of Minnie Mouse ears available! One is covered in sequins, one is Ursula themed and one will get you all ready for Fall.

Let’s take a look!

I love the sparkle!

“Dreams dare to come true when wearing this Minnie Mouse ear headband crowned by a golden sequined bow. The satin, padded ears enchant passers-by with a collage of pretty Disney Princesses printed in golden ink.

Soft padded Minnie Mouse ears

Golden Disney Princess line art

Includes Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Merida, Tiana, Rapunzel and Moana

Golden sequined bow

Satin headband

Rose gold heart-and-crown locket charm on side

Non-slip velour interior“

“Wrap your arms around the sea-ductive style of this Ursula ear headband. Inspired by the Disney animated classic The Little Mermaid, its special die-cut details, including glittery arms, gold crown and Ursula’s signature blonde coif, are very fortunate indeed. Wear it and feel bewitching.

Black simulated patent leather ear headband

Padded ears with glittery Ursula arms appliqués

Die-cut crown and Ursula hairstyle detailing on front

Non-slip velour interior“

“At last, autumn! Cooler days, sweater weather and this Minnie Mouse Fall Leaves ear headband. There’s a nice bling to it, especially with the sequined bow, gold trim and allover glittery falling leaves pattern on the padded ears. It’s perfect for celebrating the season in style, favorite spiced latté in hand, of course.

Soft padded ears

Glittery allover falling leaves art

Golden cord trim

Gold sequined bow

Non-slip velour interior“

These are available now on Shop Disney and most likely in the parks!

Which one (s) is your favorite? Comment and let us know!