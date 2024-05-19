Search
New Moana Vera Bradley Collection Drops Tomorrow On May 20

Disney FashionDisney Merchandise

By Kambrea Pratt
Disney and Vera Bradley are teaming up again for a new collection. The Moana Vera Bradley collection will be available tomorrow, May 20, on the Vera Bradley site and in stores.

 

“Be among the very first to shop a new styles sure to ignite an adventurous spirit in all of our globetrotting friends! The Disney Moana Collection arrives on May 20!”

There are two prints I could find so far. One is called “Moana Tropical” and one is called “Moana Adventure.”

“Moana Tropical” is the turquoise pattern.

“Moana Adventure” is a coral version of the same pattern.

Some pieces were appearing at Disney’s Polynesian Resort this past week.

Tomorrow is the official drop.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

