New Moana Vera Bradley Collection Drops Tomorrow On May 20







Disney and Vera Bradley are teaming up again for a new collection. The Moana Vera Bradley collection will be available tomorrow, May 20, on the Vera Bradley site and in stores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @verabradley

“Be among the very first to shop a new styles sure to ignite an adventurous spirit in all of our globetrotting friends! The Disney Moana Collection arrives on May 20!”

There are two prints I could find so far. One is called “Moana Tropical” and one is called “Moana Adventure.”

“Moana Tropical” is the turquoise pattern.

“Moana Adventure” is a coral version of the same pattern.

Some pieces were appearing at Disney’s Polynesian Resort this past week.

Tomorrow is the official drop.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!