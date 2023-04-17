New Moana Dooney and Bourke Collection Now Available

A new Disney and Dooney and Bourke collaboration has just been released today! This time the design features ‘Moana’ as since Disney announced a new live-action film, they have put a bunch of ‘Moana’ merchandise out.
I do love that they used two less common silhouettes in the same collection!
Let’s take a look!
Dooney and Bourke Moana Backpack – $268
The backpack measures 9 1/4” H x 4” W x 10” L” with a strap drop length of 12” and a handle drop length of 2.”
“When heading out on a seafaring adventure or perhaps somewhere a little closer to home, you can carry your essentials in this Moana backpack from Dooney & Bourke. The coated cotton design features a dramatic portrait of the teenage wayfinder against a subtle allover graphic background. With shoulder straps and carry handle, this bag is as versatile as it is stylish.
- Screen art portrait of Moana on coated cotton
- Background and back of bag features allover geometric print
- Stitched leather finishings
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Fully lined
- Zip around closure
- Goldtone hardware
- Metal feet
- Adjustable leather shoulder strap
- Top carry handle“
Dooney and Bourke Moana Drawstring Bag – $298
This bag measures 10” H x 7” W x 10” L” with a strap drop length of 12.”
“When heading out on a seafaring adventure or perhaps somewhere a little closer to home, you can carry your essentials in this Moana drawstring bag from Dooney & Bourke. The coated cotton design features a colorful allover pattern of the teenage wayfinder and the menacing-looking Kakamora!
- Allover print featuring Moana, Kakamora and leaves*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Drawstring closure with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Fully lined
- Goldtone hardware
- Metal feet
- Detachable leather shoulder strap“
Dooney and Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168
This wallet measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7” L.
“You’ll enjoy spending adventures in the company of the young seafaring Moana when out shopping with this wristlet wallet from Dooney & Bourke. The Disney Princess is featured in the allover print on this coated cotton purse that includes the menacing-looking Kakamora!
- Allover print featuring Moana, Kakamora and leaves*
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Goldtone hardware
- Removable leather wrist strap
- Lined“
These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.