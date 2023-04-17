New Moana Dooney and Bourke Collection Now Available







A new Disney and Dooney and Bourke collaboration has just been released today! This time the design features ‘Moana’ as since Disney announced a new live-action film, they have put a bunch of ‘Moana’ merchandise out.

I do love that they used two less common silhouettes in the same collection!

Let’s take a look!

Dooney and Bourke Moana Backpack – $268

The backpack measures 9 1/4” H x 4” W x 10” L” with a strap drop length of 12” and a handle drop length of 2.”

“When heading out on a seafaring adventure or perhaps somewhere a little closer to home, you can carry your essentials in this Moana backpack from Dooney & Bourke. The coated cotton design features a dramatic portrait of the teenage wayfinder against a subtle allover graphic background. With shoulder straps and carry handle, this bag is as versatile as it is stylish.

Screen art portrait of Moana on coated cotton

Background and back of bag features allover geometric print

Stitched leather finishings

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Fully lined

Zip around closure

Goldtone hardware

Metal feet

Adjustable leather shoulder strap

Top carry handle“

This bag measures 10” H x 7” W x 10” L” with a strap drop length of 12.”

“When heading out on a seafaring adventure or perhaps somewhere a little closer to home, you can carry your essentials in this Moana drawstring bag from Dooney & Bourke. The coated cotton design features a colorful allover pattern of the teenage wayfinder and the menacing-looking Kakamora!

Allover print featuring Moana, Kakamora and leaves*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Drawstring closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Fully lined

Goldtone hardware

Metal feet

Detachable leather shoulder strap“

This wallet measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed) with a strap length of 7” L.

“You’ll enjoy spending adventures in the company of the young seafaring Moana when out shopping with this wristlet wallet from Dooney & Bourke. The Disney Princess is featured in the allover print on this coated cotton purse that includes the menacing-looking Kakamora!

Allover print featuring Moana, Kakamora and leaves*

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Goldtone hardware

Removable leather wrist strap

Lined“

These pieces are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!