New Minnie Mouse Starbucks Tumbler Featuring Disneyland and Walt Disney World Are Now Available

Starbucks fans we have some new tumblers for you on Shop Disney. These adorable polka-dot Minnie Mouse-themed tumblers are created to showcase each US Disney park. One is for Walt Disney World, and one is for Disneyland.
Let’s take a look!
Disneyland Minnie Mouse Starbucks Tumbler – $49.99
“This Minnie Mouse Starbucks® tumbler from The Happiest Place on Earth features Minnie’s signature polka dot pattern, raised geometric design and a reusable straw with cute Minnie bow cover. It’s a refreshing reminder of all your fun trips to Disneyland.
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Minnie Mouse and Disneyland Resort on one side
- Starbucks logo on the other side
- Allover red and white polka dot pattern
- Allover raised geometric design
- Screw on lid
- Black reusable straw with red and white polka dot cover and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- For cold beverages only
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Tumbler: styrene-acrylonitrile resin
- Straw: polypropylene
- Straw cover: silicone
- Seal: silicone
- Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter
- Holds 24 oz.“
Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler – $49.99
“This Minnie Mouse Starbucks® tumbler from The Most Magical Place on Earth features Minnie’s signature polka dot pattern, raised geometric design and a reusable straw with cute Minnie bow cover. It’s a refreshing reminder of all your fun trips to Walt Disney World.
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Minnie Mouse and Walt Disneyland World on one side
- Starbucks® logo on the other side
- Allover red and white polka dot pattern
- Allover raised geometric design
- Screw on lid
- Black reusable straw with red and white polka dot cover and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- For cold beverages only
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Tumbler: styrene-acrylonitrile resin
- Straw: polypropylene
- Straw cover: silicone
- Seal: silicone
- Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter
- Holds 24 oz.“
These are available now!
