New Minnie Mouse Starbucks Tumbler Featuring Disneyland and Walt Disney World Are Now Available







Starbucks fans we have some new tumblers for you on Shop Disney. These adorable polka-dot Minnie Mouse-themed tumblers are created to showcase each US Disney park. One is for Walt Disney World, and one is for Disneyland.

Let’s take a look!

“This Minnie Mouse Starbucks® tumbler from The Happiest Place on Earth features Minnie’s signature polka dot pattern, raised geometric design and a reusable straw with cute Minnie bow cover. It’s a refreshing reminder of all your fun trips to Disneyland.

Cold beverage tumbler

Minnie Mouse and Disneyland Resort on one side

Starbucks logo on the other side

Allover red and white polka dot pattern

Allover raised geometric design

Screw on lid

Black reusable straw with red and white polka dot cover and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

For cold beverages only

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Tumbler: styrene-acrylonitrile resin

Straw: polypropylene

Straw cover: silicone

Seal: silicone

Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter

Holds 24 oz.“

“This Minnie Mouse Starbucks® tumbler from The Most Magical Place on Earth features Minnie’s signature polka dot pattern, raised geometric design and a reusable straw with cute Minnie bow cover. It’s a refreshing reminder of all your fun trips to Walt Disney World.

Cold beverage tumbler

Minnie Mouse and Walt Disneyland World on one side

Starbucks® logo on the other side

Allover red and white polka dot pattern

Allover raised geometric design

Screw on lid

Black reusable straw with red and white polka dot cover and ring at bottom so it won’t fall out

For cold beverages only

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Tumbler: styrene-acrylonitrile resin

Straw: polypropylene

Straw cover: silicone

Seal: silicone

Approx. 11” H x 4” Diameter

Holds 24 oz.“

These are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!