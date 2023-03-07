NEW Mickey’s Toontown Offerings







Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Resort is gearing up to open on March 19, 2023. This area of Disneyland Park has been closed since March 9, 2022 and has been under construction since. New offerings are coming to the reimagined land including new rides, food, shopping, and more! Currently, just the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is open to guests in the area.

Mickey’s Toontown will include more interactive play areas, water play areas, green spaces, trees, and a new fountain. Other areas of the original Toontown have either been removed or reworked. Goofy’s House, Donald’s Boat, Chip and Dale’s Treehouse, and the Gadget’s GoCoaster are included in those attractions that are to be reworked.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runway Railway opened in January of 2023 with the rest of Toontown walled off. However, guests could see some of the area above the construction walls.

It has been announced that there will be some new food offerings in the plaza area next to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Cafe Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers will offer an array of choices for guests visiting Toontown.

Cafe Daisy will feature a variety of hot dogs, pizza “Flop-Overs,” and a Spring Garden Wrap. For the kids, cheese and pepperoni pizza, mac and cheese, and mini-corn dogs are available. For those craving dessert, Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts with cinnamon sugar will surely delight your taste buds. Speciality drinks will be available as well including a Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade and a Specialty Cold Brrr-ew.

At Good Boy! Grocers guests can acquire grab and go snacks and drinks. The special menu item is the Perfect Picnic Basket which includes a special basket and three snack sized items along with a small water or juice box. Guests can purchase a Picnic Blanket to enjoy the grassy areas of Mickey’s Toontown.

