New Mickey and Minnie Lilly Pulitzer Merchandise Now Available On Shop Disney

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 13 1/2” H x 22” W x 7” D with a handle drop of 7.”

“Mickey and Minnie will brighten your day with this colorful canvas bag from Lilly Pulitzer. Featuring an allover fluorescent floral print incorporating Cinderella Castle, this sturdy, spacious and stylish bag will make you feel like you’re on vacation everywhere you go!

Sturdy canvas tote

Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Cinderella Castle

Exterior slip compartment

Zip top closure

Reinforced base and handles

Polyester.“

This piece measures 5” H x 7” W x 2” D with a carry strap measuring 44″ L and a gold chain measuring 8″ L.

“Mickey and Minnie will brighten your day with this colorful crossbody bag from Lilly Pulitzer. Featuring an allover fluorescent floral print incorporating Cinderella Castle, this compact and cute bag comes with a detachable compact mirror on a goldtone chain for convenient access.

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Cinderella Castle

Exterior slip compartment

Two zip compartments

Metallic gold faux leather lining

Four credit card slots, ID window and two billfold compartments

Accordion fold interior compartment

Detachable shoulder strap

Includes detachable compact mirror in metallic gold faux leather holder

Compact mirror comes with detachable goldtone chain with lobster claw clasps.”

The wristlet measures 4 1/2” H x 7” W x 3/4” D.

“Mickey and Minnie frolic among tropical flora and Cinderella Castle on the colorful allover print on this wristlet by Lilly Pulitzer. Perfect for your essentials, its compact size and hands-free convenience mean it’s the ideal everyday accessory!t

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Cinderella Castle

Zip closure

Wrist strap

Polyester.“

Sizes XS-XXL available.

“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” With a print yoke and a solid midsection accented with an adorable Mickey detail, the iconic Finn long sleeve tee from Lilly Pulitzer is vacation-ready. Stylish, comfortable and destined to brighten any look, it works its magic closer to home too.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Dropped shoulders

Print yoke and sleeves

Solid midsection

Round neckline

Relaxed fit

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

47% modal / 46% pima cotton / 7% spandex.”

Sizes XS-XXL available.

“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” With its straight fit, gold button details and flattering boat neckline, the iconic Sophie dress by Lilly Pulitzer takes on the magic and whimsy of the Disney Parks, making it a must on your next trip. Even if that trip is just around the corner.

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Gold button detail at shoulder and cuff

Long sleeves with cuffs

Above the knee length

Boat neckline

Fits against body at chest and hip with more room at the waist

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

93% rayon / 7% spandex.“

Sizes XS-XXL.

“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” With its casual swing fit and fanciful lattice detail on the back, the iconic Kristen dress by Lilly Pulitzer takes on the magic and whimsy of the Disney Parks. Made from soft, cool pima cotton, it’s the perfect travel dress that will make even a trip across town feel more special.

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Sleeveless

Above the knee length

Scoop neckline in front

Lattice detail at back v-neckline

Seamed back

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

100% pima cotton.“

Sizes 0-16 are available.

“A captivating tropical print of Mickey and Minnie, Fantasyland Castle, island flowers and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” The definition of effortless style, these Buttercup shorts by Lilly Pulitzer combine vintage vibes with modern style including a scalloped hem, front and back pockets and the comfort of cotton. Ready for a getaway, they’re sure to be your go-to shorts when you come back home too.

Textured knit shorts

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Low rise

Button front fly

Front and back pockets

Scalloped hem

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

100% cotton, exclusive of trim.“

Sizes XS-XXL available.

“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” This Etta V-neck cotton tee by Lilly Pulitzer, with its flattering, vacation-ready fit, embodies the joy of the perfect day at the Disney Parks and beyond.

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Jersey knit slub

Short sleeves

V-neckline

Skims the body. Roomier fit

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

100% cotton.“

Sizes XS-XL available.

“A captivating tropical print of Mickey and Minnie, Fantasyland Castle, island flowers and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” With stretchy comfort added to the coolness of cotton, these iconic Ocean Trail shorts by Lilly Pulitzer have vintage vibes and modern style. The pull-on shorts feature an elastic waistband, pockets and side vents so you’re ready for an active getaway, even if you’re just dashing across town.

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Front slant pockets

Back slip pocket

Side vents

Elastic waistband

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

98% cotton / 2% elastane.“

Sizes XS-XXL

“Zip-up and kick back in the company of Mickey and Minnie who will brighten your day in this soft lounge jacket with an easy fit and long sleeves. Created by designer Lilly Pulitzer, it features a vibrant floral print incorporating Cinderella Castle. The fitted silhouette, cadet collar and cuffs add a sense of style to this colorful outerwear from The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Cinderella Castle

Full front zip

Fitted silhouette

Cadet collar

Front pockets

Cuffs“

Sizes XS-XXL available.

“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” You’re sure to love this Cody t-shirt dress by Lilly Pulitzer, with its easy elegance and effortless style. Made of soft pima cotton jersey, it has a swing silhouette and casual crew neckline like your go-to tee, but it’s so much more. Bright, whimsical and so easy to wear, it’s a travel must that’s sure to be a hometown favorite too.

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Short sleeves

Crew neck

Swing silhouette

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

100% pima cotton”

Sizes XS-XL

“A captivating tropical print of Mickey and Minnie, Fantasyland Castle, island flowers and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” The picture of vintage vibes and modern comfort, this cotton jersey Loro Romper by Lilly Pulitzer features attached shorts under a skirted bottom, an elasticized waistband and comfy shoulder straps so you can move with ease all through the Disney Parks and wherever else your busy (or not-too-busy) itinerary takes you.

One-piece romper

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Cotton jersey knit

Sleeveless

Elastic neckline and waistband

Skirted bottom over shorts

Pockets

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

100% cotton“

Sizes XS-XXL

“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” Designed for comfort, style and having fun, these Weekender leggings by Lilly Pulitzer are vacation-ready. A standout look for a trip to the Disney Parks or anywhere you desire, they are sure to be your go-to leggings when you come back home too.

Activewear leggings

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle

Lightweight Powerstretch

High rise cut

Side pocket

Contrast mesh trim at ankles

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

Body: 88% polyester / 12% spandex

Interior waistband: 85% nylon / 15% spandex

Mesh trim 73% nylon / 27% spandex“

“For a refreshing look, this Mickey and Minnie Mouse Lilly Pulitzer baseball cap tops them all. Featuring an allover orange grove and floral print with a beaming Mickey and Minnie, this twill hat is brimming with signature Lilly Pulitzer style and color. With Cinderella Castle in the background, it’s perfect for keeping the sun at bay while enjoying Walt Disney World Resort or any time you want your style to shine.

Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse floral and orange grove print with Cinderella Castle

Twill

Curved bill

Adjustable backstrap with golden buckle

Embroidered metal eyelets

Button topper

Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection

Polyester“

