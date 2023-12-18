New Mickey and Minnie Lilly Pulitzer Merchandise Now Available On Shop Disney

Today Shop Disney dropped some new Lilly Pulitzer merchandise featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The pieces feature” an allover fluorescent floral print
Let’s take a look!
Mickey and Minnie Canvas Tote – $178
This piece measures 13 1/2” H x 22” W x 7” D with a handle drop of 7.”
“Mickey and Minnie will brighten your day with this colorful canvas bag from Lilly Pulitzer. Featuring an allover fluorescent floral print incorporating Cinderella Castle, this sturdy, spacious and stylish bag will make you feel like you’re on vacation everywhere you go!
- Sturdy canvas tote
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Cinderella Castle
- Exterior slip compartment
- Zip top closure
- Reinforced base and handles
- Polyester.“
Mickey and Minnie Crossbody Bag – $168
This piece measures 5” H x 7” W x 2” D with a carry strap measuring 44″ L and a gold chain measuring 8″ L.
“Mickey and Minnie will brighten your day with this colorful crossbody bag from Lilly Pulitzer. Featuring an allover fluorescent floral print incorporating Cinderella Castle, this compact and cute bag comes with a detachable compact mirror on a goldtone chain for convenient access.
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Cinderella Castle
- Exterior slip compartment
- Two zip compartments
- Metallic gold faux leather lining
- Four credit card slots, ID window and two billfold compartments
- Accordion fold interior compartment
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Includes detachable compact mirror in metallic gold faux leather holder
- Compact mirror comes with detachable goldtone chain with lobster claw clasps.”
Mickey and Minnie Wristlet – $118
The wristlet measures 4 1/2” H x 7” W x 3/4” D.
“Mickey and Minnie frolic among tropical flora and Cinderella Castle on the colorful allover print on this wristlet by Lilly Pulitzer. Perfect for your essentials, its compact size and hands-free convenience mean it’s the ideal everyday accessory!t
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Cinderella Castle
- Zip closure
- Wrist strap
- Polyester.“
Mickey and Minnie Finn Long Sleeve T-Shirt – $78
Sizes XS-XXL available.
“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” With a print yoke and a solid midsection accented with an adorable Mickey detail, the iconic Finn long sleeve tee from Lilly Pulitzer is vacation-ready. Stylish, comfortable and destined to brighten any look, it works its magic closer to home too.
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Dropped shoulders
- Print yoke and sleeves
- Solid midsection
- Round neckline
- Relaxed fit
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- 47% modal / 46% pima cotton / 7% spandex.”
Mickey and Minnie Sophie Dress – $158
Sizes XS-XXL available.
“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” With its straight fit, gold button details and flattering boat neckline, the iconic Sophie dress by Lilly Pulitzer takes on the magic and whimsy of the Disney Parks, making it a must on your next trip. Even if that trip is just around the corner.
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Gold button detail at shoulder and cuff
- Long sleeves with cuffs
- Above the knee length
- Boat neckline
- Fits against body at chest and hip with more room at the waist
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- 93% rayon / 7% spandex.“
Mickey and Minnie Kristen Swing Dress – $128
Sizes XS-XXL.
“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” With its casual swing fit and fanciful lattice detail on the back, the iconic Kristen dress by Lilly Pulitzer takes on the magic and whimsy of the Disney Parks. Made from soft, cool pima cotton, it’s the perfect travel dress that will make even a trip across town feel more special.
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Sleeveless
- Above the knee length
- Scoop neckline in front
- Lattice detail at back v-neckline
- Seamed back
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- 100% pima cotton.“
Mickey and Minnie Buttercup Shorts – $78
Sizes 0-16 are available.
“A captivating tropical print of Mickey and Minnie, Fantasyland Castle, island flowers and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” The definition of effortless style, these Buttercup shorts by Lilly Pulitzer combine vintage vibes with modern style including a scalloped hem, front and back pockets and the comfort of cotton. Ready for a getaway, they’re sure to be your go-to shorts when you come back home too.
- Textured knit shorts
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Low rise
- Button front fly
- Front and back pockets
- Scalloped hem
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- 100% cotton, exclusive of trim.“
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Etta V-Neck Shirt – $58
Sizes XS-XXL available.
“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” This Etta V-neck cotton tee by Lilly Pulitzer, with its flattering, vacation-ready fit, embodies the joy of the perfect day at the Disney Parks and beyond.
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Jersey knit slub
- Short sleeves
- V-neckline
- Skims the body. Roomier fit
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- 100% cotton.“
Mickey and Minnie Ocean Trail Shorts – $78
Sizes XS-XL available.
“A captivating tropical print of Mickey and Minnie, Fantasyland Castle, island flowers and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” With stretchy comfort added to the coolness of cotton, these iconic Ocean Trail shorts by Lilly Pulitzer have vintage vibes and modern style. The pull-on shorts feature an elastic waistband, pockets and side vents so you’re ready for an active getaway, even if you’re just dashing across town.
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Front slant pockets
- Back slip pocket
- Side vents
- Elastic waistband
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- 98% cotton / 2% elastane.“
Mickey and Minnie Zip Jacket – $128
Sizes XS-XXL
“Zip-up and kick back in the company of Mickey and Minnie who will brighten your day in this soft lounge jacket with an easy fit and long sleeves. Created by designer Lilly Pulitzer, it features a vibrant floral print incorporating Cinderella Castle. The fitted silhouette, cadet collar and cuffs add a sense of style to this colorful outerwear from The Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Cinderella Castle
- Full front zip
- Fitted silhouette
- Cadet collar
- Front pockets
- Cuffs“
Mickey and Minnie Cody T-Shirt Dress- $128
Sizes XS-XXL available.
“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” You’re sure to love this Cody t-shirt dress by Lilly Pulitzer, with its easy elegance and effortless style. Made of soft pima cotton jersey, it has a swing silhouette and casual crew neckline like your go-to tee, but it’s so much more. Bright, whimsical and so easy to wear, it’s a travel must that’s sure to be a hometown favorite too.
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Short sleeves
- Crew neck
- Swing silhouette
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- 100% pima cotton”
Mickey and Minnie Loro Romper – $158
Sizes XS-XL
“A captivating tropical print of Mickey and Minnie, Fantasyland Castle, island flowers and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” The picture of vintage vibes and modern comfort, this cotton jersey Loro Romper by Lilly Pulitzer features attached shorts under a skirted bottom, an elasticized waistband and comfy shoulder straps so you can move with ease all through the Disney Parks and wherever else your busy (or not-too-busy) itinerary takes you.
- One-piece romper
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Cotton jersey knit
- Sleeveless
- Elastic neckline and waistband
- Skirted bottom over shorts
- Pockets
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- 100% cotton“
Mickey and Minnie Weekender Leggings- $128
Sizes XS-XXL
“An exuberant print of Mickey and Minnie, tropical flowers, Fantasyland Castle and sweet, colorful oranges can mean only one thing… ”Lilly Loves Disney.” Designed for comfort, style and having fun, these Weekender leggings by Lilly Pulitzer are vacation-ready. A standout look for a trip to the Disney Parks or anywhere you desire, they are sure to be your go-to leggings when you come back home too.
- Activewear leggings
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse tropical print with Fantasyland Castle
- Lightweight Powerstretch
- High rise cut
- Side pocket
- Contrast mesh trim at ankles
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- Body: 88% polyester / 12% spandex
- Interior waistband: 85% nylon / 15% spandex
- Mesh trim 73% nylon / 27% spandex“
Mickey and Minnie Baseball Cap – $48
“For a refreshing look, this Mickey and Minnie Mouse Lilly Pulitzer baseball cap tops them all. Featuring an allover orange grove and floral print with a beaming Mickey and Minnie, this twill hat is brimming with signature Lilly Pulitzer style and color. With Cinderella Castle in the background, it’s perfect for keeping the sun at bay while enjoying Walt Disney World Resort or any time you want your style to shine.
- Allover Mickey and Minnie Mouse floral and orange grove print with Cinderella Castle
- Twill
- Curved bill
- Adjustable backstrap with golden buckle
- Embroidered metal eyelets
- Button topper
- Part of the Disney x Lilly Pulitzer ”Lilly Loves Disney” Collection
- Polyester“
These items are available on Shop Disney now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.