New Menu Items Coming The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa







The Artist’s Palette restaurant, located at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, will be receiving new menu items and some returning favorites starting tomorrow, August 9!

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner additions are coming.

Let’s take a look!

Avocado Toast – avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish, pickled red onions, arugula, and “aïoli” on toasted sunflower bread.

French Toast Strata, an old favorite, is now being updated with a delicious crème anglaise served with fresh berries and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Grab-And-Go

Charcuterie – Chef’s selection of cheeses, cured meats, and traditional accompaniments.

– Chef’s selection of cheeses, cured meats, and traditional accompaniments. Turkey BLT served with chef’s house-made pimento cheese.

Sandwiches

Beef on Weck – sliced brisket and horseradish cream on a caraway brioche bun served with au jus and Saratoga chips.

– sliced brisket and horseradish cream on a caraway brioche bun served with au jus and Saratoga chips. Tuna Salad Sandwich on toasted sunflower bread.

Pizza

Artist’s Palette has its own pizza hearth with in-house made dough.

Margherita Pizza has been updated and features mozzarella, fresh pizza sauce, and basil pistou on house-made pizza dough.

Dinnertime

Dinner offerings start at 4PM with three dishes served with a choice of two sides (Yukon gold mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, roasted rainbow carrots, steamed white rice, or edamame succotash.)

Homestyle Meatloaf

Sautéed Garlic Shrimp

Herb-roasted Chicken

Dessert

There are two new desserts being added.

Derby Day Pie features a pie shell with chocolate-nut filling topped with buttercream and horseshoe décor.

features a pie shell with chocolate-nut filling topped with buttercream and horseshoe décor. Artist’s Palette Cookie is a sugar cookie with icing ‘paint’ and strawberry biscuit stick ‘paintbrush.’ It’s adorable and delicious

Again, these items will debut tomorrow, August 9.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog