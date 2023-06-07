New Marvel Secret Invasion Trailer Released Today







Disney+ will be getting a new Marvel show soon with ‘Secret Invasion.’ The show is set to begin on June 21 and a new trailer released today.

Like the other trailers it is short and doesn’t tell us much.

This poster was also released along with cast posters.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CrxL0GhFB9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 7, 2023

Secret Invasion will have six episodes and stars Samuel L. Jackson(Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), with Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Gravik), Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney ( Ritson), Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke ( G’iah), Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle (Rhodey.)

Not much is known about the plot but Wikipedia has the synopsis as:

“Nick Fury uncovers a conspiracy for a group of shapeshifting Skrulls to infiltrate Earth in positions of power around the world, recruiting Everett K. Ross, Maria Hill, and Talos to stop it and save humanity.”

