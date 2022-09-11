New Marvel Multiverse Attraction Is Coming to Disneyland

During the D23 event we have learned that there will be a third attraction added to The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland. This new attraction will be a multiverse themed attraction focused on a universe where Thanos won and became King Thanos.

Today, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brought Kevin Feige to the stage to talk more about this project and introduce the art for King Thanos.

The Disney Parks Blog gives a bit more information on the new attraction:

“And as Avengers Campus expands into the multiverse, so do its possibilities!

Avengers Campus will expand into the multiverse, which will also expand the stories we can tell inside the land. The new concept for this attraction will be an epic family adventure, where you’ll get to team up with more of the Avengers and their allies to battle against foes from the multiverse, including King Thanos, a villain designed specifically for Avengers Campus.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!