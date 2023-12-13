New Madame Web Posters Aren’t Doing Sony’s Spider-Man Franchise Any Favors







Are you hyped for Sony’s Madame Web?! The Spider-Man multiverse movie will be hitting theatres this February! Only the best movies get released during that month!

Sony has released two new posters to add more fuel to the hype train. Both feature Madame Web‘s star, Dakota Johnson, and they’re … pretty bland.

Discussing Film posted the movie’s latest advertisements on X. They’re your typical floating head posters. One features Johnson alone, while the other adds her co-stars in and out of their costumes.

Why would you wear a superhero costume and not hide your face? Are these ladies not worried about their secret identities being revealed?

First posters for ‘MADAME WEB’. In theaters on February 14. pic.twitter.com/3KFELoNdUO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2023

In case the posters get pulled, here they are:

The film’s synopsis, according to Sony, reads like fan fiction from a Spider-Man fan who binge-watched the entire Final Destination series:

“In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.“

The Madame Web trailer debuted three weeks ago, and the internet’s reaction has been far from positive. On YouTube, it currently has 103k upvotes and 177k downvotes.

Attempts were made to create “viral” memes based on Dakota Johnson’s weird line delivery while portraying Cassandra Webb. Yes, they’re trying to turn the “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders, right before she died” quote into a meme. It failed.

Don’t feel bad if you forgot this brief moment in internet history; It faded nearly the same day it was created.

Four different people wrote Madame Web’s screenplay. Two of these include Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the people who brought us Gods of Egypt and the disaster known as Morbius.

S. J. Clarkson directed the newest Spider-Man-related flick. Her previous credits are all in television (Ugly Betty, Jessica Jones, Bates Motel). You can see why many people mistook the Madame Web trailer for a TV show advertisement.

