New Loungefly Exclusive Alice In Wonderland Singing Flower Basket Crossbody Drops Today!

Loungefly has a new Disney exclusive piece that is arriving today! The new Alice in Wonderland Singing Flower Crossbody bag will be dropping today at 9 AM PT / 12 PM EST. I love this piece so much. It’s so cute! The price is a bit higher than I would like, but there is a lot of detail in this piece.
It reminds me of those pop-up card bouquets.
The piece is officially licensed by Disney. It would be perfect for the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival!
Let’s take a look!
Alice In Wonderland Exclusive Singing Flower Basket Crossbody Bag – $100
This amazing bag measures 6.4” W x 10.5” H x 3.7” D.
“A medley of flowers awaits! Harmonize your look with our exclusive Loungefly Disney Alice in Wonderland Flower Crossbody Bag. This accessory takes on the shape of a flower basket, complete with a deboss-printed weave pattern for an authentic look. The applique flowers and greenery rise up in layers on the front and in the back. A vegan leather charm of a “bread and butterfly” tops off the arrangement. This accessory leaves plenty of room to take just what you need for a magnificent stroll through your favorite wonderland.
Crossbody bag features include vegan leather (polyurethane), shiny brass hardware and chain straps, adjustable shoulder straps, a vegan leather charm, and applique, debossed, and printed details. Note the coordinating lining.”
The inside of the bag looks like this.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
