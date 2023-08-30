New Look At Fantasy Springs Expansion For Tokyo DisneySea







In 2019 the Oriental Land Company, the company that partnered with Disney to develop theme parks in Japan, announced plans for a major expansion coming to their Tokyo parks. While rumors for years have circulated about a potential third game called “DisneySky” it was instead a new add-on to their DisneySea park.







The area will be called Fantasy Springs and will add more Disney themed attractions and locations to the Japanese park. While it is technically part of the Tokyo Disney experience, DisneySea is more well known for its original attractions.



Recently we have been given a major update on the expansion. A new video showing off concept art, computer renders and 3D models of what they intend the final product to look like.

The expansion will consist of three major Disney brands and will be divided into different sections with their own attractions.



Frozen Kingdom





Set in the world of the popular Frozen series, guests visit the kingdom of Arendelle. Relive the epic tale of magic, snow and sisterhood. The land will consist of the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey attraction and the Royal Banquet of Arendelle restaurant.



Rapunzel’s Forest





Based on the Tangled franchise set in the kingdom of Corona, relive the journey that Rapunzel and Flynn Rider took as they uncovered the secret of the lost princess. The land will feature the Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival attraction and the Snuggly Duckling restaurant.



Peter Pan’s Neverland





Venture off to the first star on the right and straight on till’ morning. See the wonderous world of Neverland where you never grow up. The land features both Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure and the Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies attractions with the Lookout Cookout restaurant.



Fantasy Springs Hotel





Lastly is the Fantasy Springs Hotel, which will offer multiple unique and deluxe experiences for the entire family.



The new park expansion is currently set for a Spring, 2024 opening date. However, that could change depending on the recent resurfacing of COVID-19 and how the local governments may respond.



