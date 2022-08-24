New King Kong Series Smashing Its Way Onto Disney Plus

The 1933 film King Kong is considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century. At the time of its release it was one of the biggest visual spectacles anyone had ever seen. Director Merian C. Cooper and special effects wizard Willis O’Brien were able to create something special that went on to inspire multiple generations of filmmakers.









Over the years there have been multiple interpretations of the character. From the two films by Japanese studio Toho King Kong vs. Godzilla and King Kong Escapes, to the 1976 Remake and its sequel King Kong Lives, to the 1998 animated The Mighty Kong, to the 2005 Peter Jackson Remake and most recently the version from Legendary’s Monsterverse.



But now it appears that the giant gorilla who terrorized New York City will be making his way to a very unexpected place, that being on Disney Plus.



According to The Hollywood Reporter a brand new series based on the 1933 classic is being developed by Disney Branded Television. The series will be in no way connected to the upcoming Monsterverse series on Apple TV+ or the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong follow-up.









The last time Disney healed with a giant gorilla was the 1998 remake of Mighty Joe Young.



Writer Stephany Folsom (Known for Thor: Ragnarock and Toy Story 4) is attracted to write the series and will be produced by James Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett and Dannie Festa.



Not much is known about the series besides that it ill take place on Skull Island. No cast or release date has been announced either.



The legality of this may seem confusing as the rights to King Kong are long and complicated with multiple decades of lawsuits and legal battles.



Funny enough most people associate the character with Universal Studios, especially with the giant King Kong animatronic that once stood at Universal Studios Hollywood until a fire in 2008.



What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing Kong on Disney Plus?





Source: The Hollywood Reporter