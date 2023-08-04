New Jim Shore Pieces Including The Disney100 Train Are Out or Up For Pre-order







Fellow Jim Shore fans, there are some new pieces coming soon and the Disney100 Train piece is now available on Shop Disney!

Let’s take a look!

This figure measures approximately 10 1/4” H x 10 1/4” W x 10 1/4” D.

“2023 marks the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. In honor of the momentous milestone, Jim Shore created this moving train sculpture featuring beloved Disney characters from across the decades. All aboard! With the push of a button, the base with the five-piece train rotates.

”All Aboard the Centennial Train” by Jim Shore

Figure includes six pieces: base and five-piece train with cars

Train and cars each feature fully sculpted figures

Figures include Mickey Mouse (engineer), Minnie Mouse, Simba, Snow White with fawn, and Tiana

Train and cars feature couplers and can be separated from each other

Train and cars can be removed from base

Train on track rotates with base

Requires USB charger to power train

USB cord included*

On/Off switch

”Disney 100 Years of Wonder” logo centerpiece

Beautifully hand-painted and crafted from high-quality stone resin with intricate styling and attention to detail

Proudly designed by award winning artist, Jim Shore

Please note: Power plug NOT included

Requires USB charger, (3ft. USB cord included)

Stone resin / LED / electronics / cord”

These statues are pre-order from Entertainment Earth

Pre-order for August 2023.

This piece measures 7 3/4″H x 6 1/4″L x 4 1/2″W.

“Scuttle the Seagull and Max the Dog frolic with Ariel in human form in this whimsical scene from The Little Mermaid. Handcrafted in delightful detail, this heartwarming design features Jim Shore’s subtle White Woodland color palette. The Disney Traditions Little Mermaid White Woodland Ariel Spirited Siren by Jim Shore Statue is made of polyresin. ”

Pre-order for September 2023.

This piece measures 15″H X 10 1/2″L X 10 1/4″W.

“In a fantastically carved dressed, Cinderella holds a bedazzled pumpkin in this Disney Traditions Cinderella Deluxe Statue. Designed by Jim Shore, the princess shines with a radiant smile and rosemaled blue gown.

Pre-order for September 2023.

This piece measures approximately 7 1/4″H X 7″W X 7″L”

The Frozen friends pose with the mountains of Arendelle.

Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, Anna, and Elsa are all here!

Delightfully detailed statue from artist Jim Shore.

This makes a terrific gift for any Disney fan!

“Posing together against a backdrop of the mountains of Arendelle, these Frozen friends smile excitedly, warming the winter’s day. Forever connected through love, Anna and her sister Elsa enjoy each other’s company along with Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven in this delightful Disney Traditions Frozen 2 Statue.”

Pre-order for September, 2023.

This piece measures approximately 8 1/4″W X 7″H X 6 1/4″L.

Superb 7-inch tall Moana statue from artist Jim Shore.

Moana and demigod Maui strike a powerful pose.

Pua the pig and pet rooster Heihei sit beside them.

They’re framed within the crash of a great wave!

“Framed within the crash of a great wave, brave Moana and shapeshifting demigod Maui strike a powerful pose in this stunning Disney Traditions Moana Wave Scene Statue by artist Jim Shore. Maui holds his enchanted hook and Moana lifts an oar over her strong shoulders while friends Pua the pig and pet rooster Heihei sit beside them.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!