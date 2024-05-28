New Jim Shore Disney Pieces Now Available Featuring The Haunted Mansion, Figment, Tiki Room and More!







Jim Shore fans, I have some great news for you! The Disney Store now has some new pieces available, including Victor Geist, José, Figment, and more!

Let’s take a look!

I’m going to start with my all time favorite attraction, The Haunted Mansion. We have a new glow-in-the-dark piece featuring Victor Geist!

The stone resin piece measures about 12 3/4” high x 5” wide x 6 3/4” deep.

“From a balcony overlooking the grand ballroom, guests peer down into the Ballroom of the Grand Hall to see some of the ethereal lodgers of The Haunted Mansion partaking in a ghostly birthday party. A spirited specter seated at the pipe organ entertains the waltzing apparitions and otherworldly diners. Several ghoulish, banshee heads float out of the pipe organ like visible musical notes.”

Made from stone resin, this piece measures 9” high x 5 1/2” wide x 1 1/2” deep.

“Enter the lush tropical paradise of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room as you experience the beauty and magic of the Pacific Islands. Talking macaws spring to life leading a chorus of crooning birds joined by a cast of over 225 choreographed Audio-Animatronics performers. José awakens and opens the show guiding the Tiki Room cast through musical renditions and narrations.”

This piece measures 6” high x 3 3/4” wide x 3 1/4” deep.

“Figment, the playful dragon, serves as your guide to inspiring creativity in the Journey Into Imagination with Figment attraction at EPCOT World Celebration. Through a delightful ride through the five sensory labs of the Imagination Institute, Figment upstages the beleaguered chairman Dr. Nigel Channing with mischievous adventures.”

The piece measures 5” high x 3 1/2” wide x 5 1/4” deep.

“Racing through the Diamond Mine as seen in Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and the Magic Kingdom’s Seven Dwarfs Mine Train attraction, adorable Dopey enjoys a wild mine car ride as sculpted by artist Jim Shore for this fun and fanciful figure with folk art rosemaling patterns.”

This piece measures 8 1/2” high x 10” wide x 4 3/4” deep.

“As the flames spread throughout the city, those unfortunates locked in the town jail are desperate to escape before their underground dungeon turns into an inferno. This crew of imprisoned cutthroats get in touch with their dog-loving side as they try to entice a curious but immovable mutt who just happens to hold the key to their freedom. Of the many scenes guests experience on their yo-ho voyage through the waterways of the classic Disney Theme Park attraction, Pirates of the Caribbean, one stands out as a guest favorite.”

This piece measures about 7” high x 8” wide x 4 3/4” deep.

“Encountering a hippo, a big cat, flowing waters, lush flora and an abundance of other natural wonders, the legendary Disney Theme Park attraction Jungle Cruise delivers an unforgettable adventure led by Mickey Mouse as Skipper. Interpreted in this multi-dimensional figure by renowned folk artist Jim Shore, this impressive piece evokes the natural setting of the jungle. Carved elements on multiple planes in heavy bas relief create depth of field as viewers are drawn into the fanciful scene.”

These pieces are now available at the Disney Store.

What do you think? Which one is your favorite?

Comment and let us know!