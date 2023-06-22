New Indiana Jones Our / Her Universe Pieces Now Available







Just in time for the release of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Our Universe/ Her Universe pieces have arrived at Hot Topic!

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-3X

Sizes 0-5

“Looks like Indiana Jones is setting out for another expedition! Join him for an adventure of a lifetime in this suspender skirt! It has a retro silhouette and features a border print of Indy’s hat, snakes, skulls and other icons. Comes with functional buttons down the front, side seam pockets and a half elasticated waistband. Complete with removable suspender straps.