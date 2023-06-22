New Indiana Jones Our / Her Universe Pieces Now Available

Just in time for the release of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Our Universe/ Her Universe pieces have arrived at Hot Topic!
Let’s take a look!
Indiana Jones Suspender Skirt – $46.90
Sizes XS-3X
Plus-sized Indiana Jones Suspender Skirt – $51.90
Sizes 0-5
“Looks like Indiana Jones is setting out for another expedition! Join him for an adventure of a lifetime in this suspender skirt! It has a retro silhouette and features a border print of Indy’s hat, snakes, skulls and other icons. Comes with functional buttons down the front, side seam pockets and a half elasticated waistband. Complete with removable suspender straps.
- 95% polyester; 5% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low“
Indiana Jones Expedition Button Front Top – $36.90 – $40.90
Sizes XS-3X
Indiana Jones Expedition Button Front Top Plus-sized – $42.90
Sizes 0-5
“Assisting Indiana Jones in his search for the long-lost Ark of the Covenant? Gear up for your trip to Egypt with this expedition woven button-up! Inspired by your favorite archeologist, this top features Indy’s iconic whip and hat embroidered at the collar, plus a graphic printed at the sleeve depicting his name and a plane flying across the globe. Comes with functional chest pockets with button closures.
- 100% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Indiana Jones Travel Stickers Woven Button-Up $44.90 – $48.90
Sizes XS-3X
“One of the perks of being an archeologist: traveling across the world! Get your passport ready and set out on your next adventure with Indiana Jones! This woven button-up features a world map design and depicts travel stickers for Egypt, Berlin and China scattered throughout. Perfect for a more casual look during your expedition.
- 100% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Indiana Jones Idol Cardigan –$54.90 – $58.90
Sizes XS-3X
“We’re trading out our adventurer look for something more fit for the classroom! Channel your inner professor in this Indiana Jones button-front cardigan! Featuring Indy’s iconic whip and hat embroidered at the chest with his name scrawled below, plus faux suede elbow patches. Comes with front drop pockets with an embroidered Golden Idol peeping out of one of them.
- 100% acrylic
- Wash cold; dry flat“
Her Universe Indiana Jones Cave Scene Girls Tie-Front T-Shirt- $26.50 – $30.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Indiana Jones Cave Tie-Front Plus-Sized – $32.90
Sizes 0-5
“We’d take a giant boulder over a cave full of snakes any day! Escape from the Temple of the Chachapoyan Warriors in this Indiana Jones ringer! Featuring distressed artwork depicting the iconic cave and boulder scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark. Comes with tie-front detailing for extra flair.
- 100% cotton
- Wash cold; dry low“
These are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.